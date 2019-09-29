'Grabby' mum slammed for asking five-year-old twins' party guests for cash not presents

The twins' mother wants to send a group WhatsApp asking for cash in a card, instead of gifts. Picture: Getty

Mumsnet users branded the birthday request "outrageous" and "vulgar" after she asked for advice online.

A mother has been blasted for her plans to urge party guests to give her five-year-old twins cash instead of presents at their upcoming birthday bash.

The unnamed woman asked Mumsnet users if it was an acceptable request, explaining that her children had only been at their new school for three weeks so weren't close with many of the children.

She told readers she wanted to send a WhatsApp message to the 50 party guests asking for money instead of unwanted gifts that "will end up at the dump".

Read more: Hamleys reveals top 10 toys for Christmas – including Lego, Scruff-a-Luv and Fortnite

A mother has sparked outrage on Mumsnet for asking guests to gift her twins, 5, cash instead of presents. Picture: Getty

The twins' mother said: "I’m starting to freak out about the number of presents they will get and where to keep them in the house (plus all that extra plastic that will end up at the dump).

"WIBU (would I be unreasonable) to send a group WhatsApp message asking not to bring presents or to put a bit of cash in a card and I can take them to get something they choose?

"How could I word it? Most guests are their new classmates (only started 3 weeks ago), so I don’t know the parents".

Most Mumsnet users slammed the "rude" idea and branded the woman "vulgar" for even suggesting it.

One fellow mum said: "No you can't ask people your kids have known for three weeks for cash! Outrageous!"

Another wrote: "Omg of course you can't ask for cash, how cheeky and rude!

"If you didn't want '50 plastic tat presents' then you shouldn't have invited 50 people!"

Read more: Barbie's parent brand Mattel has just launched a gender-neutral range of dolls

The mother explained she would have rather money as she didn't "want to bin unwanted presents". Picture: Getty

While a third chimed in: "I buy reduced toys just after summer season and Christmas for parties throughout the year.

"I am absolutely skint and wouldn't be able to afford cash in a card. I'd ask for no presents in your situation."

Another mum slated the parent and said: "It's extremely cheeky to ask for cash instead of presents.

"By asking for cash you’re probably pushing people to up their spending amount ie probs up to a tenner. Comes across as grabby."

One said: "I am sorry, if I saw a request for cash for a child's birthday, I would think that's entering the league of cheeky f***wittery."

Read more: People with names like Charlie, Abbie, and Sofia are more likely to become future billionaires

However, some praised the woman for being honest and applauded her for thinking about eco-friendly options instead.

One mother suggested: "Put a few nice words about saving the environment and only wanting their presence at the party and chances are you will get a few fivers put in the card anyway.

"I just asked for donations towards a large item and it went down well."

While a second wrote: "Round here, thanks to a brilliant mum who had the balls to be the first to say 'please bring no presents, and if you insist a £2 coin for her piggy bank would be great as she’s saving for x'.

"All parties are now pretty much no gift parties. Most people put £5 in a card or £2 in the piggy bank.

"Everyone loves it. Just took someone new to the area to mention the idea."