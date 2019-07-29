Mum issues warning over bow headbands after claiming friend’s 14-week-old baby suffocated

29 July 2019, 13:11

One mum has expressed her concern over babies wearing bows
One mum has expressed her concern over babies wearing bows. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A mum has issued a safety warning over bow headbands after claiming her friend’s 14-week-old daughter died while wearing one.

One mum has issued a stark warning to parents after her friend’s newborn daughter was suffocated by a decorative headband.

Taking to Facebook, Leanne Willson revealed that the 14-week-old baby tragically died after the bow covered her nose and mouth while she was sleeping.

In a shocking post that’s now been shared thousands of times, the woman from Glasgow wrote: "All new mums please be aware - this warning is for all mums who have small babies and use the big bow headbands on them.

"My friend has sadly just lost her 14-week-old daughter whilst she thought she was sleeping in her carry cot after a long walk outside.

Read More: Helen Flanagan admits 'mummy guilt' over decision to stop breastfeeding daughter Delilah

A mum has called for a ban on bow headbands after claiming her friend's daughter was suffocated
A mum has called for a ban on bow headbands after claiming her friend's daughter was suffocated. Picture: Getty Images

"When she came to check on her she had the bow headband down over her nose and mouth and wasn't moving - she had passed away.

"The post mortem revealed her death was due to suffocation asphyxiation.

"She wanted me to share with other new mums the danger of some of these fashion accessories for babies can have."

Read More: Mum furious after she's fined £60 for banning daughter from school trip

According to Manchester Evening News, the post was flooded with comments, as one follower wrote: "Thank you for sharing and making other mums aware. These should be banned along with silly beaded dummy clips. As cute as they are, heath hazard. All thoughts and prayers are sent for Holly and her mum. RIP Angel xxxx"

The post has since been deleted, with Scottish Police unable to confirm the tragic events.

A spokesperson for The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents has since warned parents about the dangers of small accessories and choking hazards.

Sheila Merrill, told the Manchester Evening News: "Children can easily swallow, inhale or choke on items left in their reach as they naturally grasp anything and put it in their mouths. Once in their mouth they find it difficult to remove the item.

"Parents can prevent the risk of choking and suffocation by ensuring that small objects or items are kept out of reach of children under the age of three."

This comes after many schools around the country have banned the hair bows, because they do not comply with some school uniform codes and are 'distracting'.

