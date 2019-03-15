Parents rejoice at dummy that self closes when dropped by a child

This new dummy is a game changer for parents. Picture: Getty

Gone are the days of having to rewash dummies every time your child spits them out!

An genius new dummy which closes when dropped on the floor means no more rewashing dirty dummies while you're out an about.

The self protective Pop Pacifier by Doddle & Co snaps shut when it is knocked or your child spits it out to protect it from dirt and grime.

Read more: New research finds that sucking your baby's dummy reduces allergy

However it only reacts to hard knocks so if it gently falls out of their mouth it won't close.

The Pop Pacifier from Doddle & Co is a game changer for parents. Picture: Doddle & Co

Speaking about their innovative creation the company told The Sun: “The nipple was designed to only have a pullback when it takes a real tumble to the floor or the ground.“Otherwise, if it falls on baby's chest or crib, the nipple will stay extended & ready for baby.

The game changing dummies cost £8.30 from the Doddle & Co website here.

They also come in five colours so you can have a rainbow selection of easy to use dummies to choose from!

Customer reviews of the product on Instagram include comments such as "These are the BOMB!!!" and "This is just brilliant".

Safe to say that the Pop Pacifier is going down well with parents everywhere!