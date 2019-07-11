Police called to mum's house 'because her kids were playing naked in the garden'

The mum has demanded an apology after the police visited her house (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/ncjMedia Ltd

A mum from Newcastle was left furious after a neighbour alerted the police when she saw her kids were naked in the garden paddling pool

A mum has spoken of her fury after a neighbour called the police because her kids were playing naked in the garden.

Beth McKenna, from Newcastle, has demanded an apology after police turned up at her house following an anonymous tip-off to the NSPCC.

Read more: Mum reveals how 'angel' son discovered her breast cancer while breastfeeding

She said that police were 'embarrassed' after turning up to her family home on Thursday to find her kids Stephen, five, and Elizabeth, two, perfectly safe and happy.

Beth with her two children, Stephen and Elizabeth. Picture: ncjMedia Ltd

"I was absolutely stunned, but more than anything else, I was furious," Beth told Chronicle Live.

"There are people being murdered and stuff like that, this is what the police should be spending their time investigating - not this."

She revealed that the police came after the NSPCC received an anonymous tip-off.

Beth added: "(The officers) said they had to come around and were just doing their jobs, and basically laughed about how ridiculous it was.

Read more: Mum's heartwarming thanks to teenage boy who helped daughter who started her period on the school bus

"But I think I am a good mum and I was angry that somebody could make accusations about my kids.

"Nobody has the right to say that and I'd like something to happen to whoever put the call in.

"And my daughter wasn't even naked - she had a nappy on.

"I mean, calling Childline or whatever for someone running around in a nappy - it is pathetic."

A neighbour tipped off the NSPCC after seeing the children playing naked in the paddling pool (stock image). Picture: Getty

The NSPCC said: “Every year, the NSPCC Helpline makes tens of thousands of referrals to external agencies following reports of concerns for children’s welfare ranging from neglect and physical abuse to sexual abuse.

Read more: A mum is convinced her daughter is the spitting image of Princess Charlotte... but what do YOU think?

“It is then down to those agencies to decide if they will take any action.”

A Northumbria police spokesperson said: "We can confirm we received an anonymous report through the NPSCC of concern for two children at an address.

"Officers spoke to the family and had no concerns for the welfare of the children. The matter has since been closed.”