Pregnant mum left crying on roadside with two-year-old daughter because bus driver 'didn’t have enough change'

A bus driver refused to let a mum onto his bus because he didn't have enough change.

Clare Storton, who is seven months pregnant, has revealed she was left on the side of the road crying when the driver told her she couldn’t catch a ride with her two-year-old daughter.

The 34-year-old from Hull, was going to see her friend in Willerby on Monday afternoon when she tried to get on an East Yorkshire bus from a nearby roundabout.

But after seeing that it wasn’t due for another 20 minutes, she decided to walk to a nearby petrol station until the next bus arrived.

Speaking to Hull Live, she explained she had already walked quite a way when the bus finally turned up, so was looking to just ride two stops down the road.

She said: "I got on and put the fiver down, but he said I was going to struggle with that because he didn't have any change."

Clare then went on to explain that she didn’t have anything smaller for the return journey, and couldn’t accept the IOU she was offered because she’d have no money to get home again.

After asking to be let off because she was heavily pregnant, Clare was told no and have to get off the bus.

The expecting mum has since gone on to brand the driver a 'robot' after she was left crying on the side of the road along with her two-year-old little girl.

She added: "What kind of world are we living in when a bus has no money on? They think nobody uses cash anymore."

East Yorkshire Buses has since apologised, with Head of commercial, Bob Rackley telling Hull Live that their drivers do "everything we can" to avoid something like this happening.

But he said: "It's difficult for drivers to have a large amount of change all the time and most of them will change notes to help people out."

Mr Rackley went on to explain the company has a "credit ticket exchange system" where you can use the extra money on another bus, and drivers have also introduced contactless card systems to stop this happening.