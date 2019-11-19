Pregnant mum left crying on roadside with two-year-old daughter because bus driver 'didn’t have enough change'

19 November 2019, 11:28

A woman was left stranded after a bus driver didn't have enough change
A woman was left stranded after a bus driver didn't have enough change. Picture: Getty Images

A bus driver refused to let a mum onto his bus because he didn't have enough change.

Clare Storton, who is seven months pregnant, has revealed she was left on the side of the road crying when the driver told her she couldn’t catch a ride with her two-year-old daughter.

The 34-year-old from Hull, was going to see her friend in Willerby on Monday afternoon when she tried to get on an East Yorkshire bus from a nearby roundabout.

But after seeing that it wasn’t due for another 20 minutes, she decided to walk to a nearby petrol station until the next bus arrived.

Speaking to Hull Live, she explained she had already walked quite a way when the bus finally turned up, so was looking to just ride two stops down the road.

Clare says she was left crying on the side of the road
Clare says she was left crying on the side of the road. Picture: Getty Images

She said: "I got on and put the fiver down, but he said I was going to struggle with that because he didn't have any change."

Read More: Mum heralded as a 'genius' for £1 pram wheel hack that will keep carpets clean

Clare then went on to explain that she didn’t have anything smaller for the return journey, and couldn’t accept the IOU she was offered because she’d have no money to get home again.

Read More: Mum defends sending son to school with COLD fast food for lunch

After asking to be let off because she was heavily pregnant, Clare was told no and have to get off the bus.

The expecting mum has since gone on to brand the driver a 'robot' after she was left crying on the side of the road along with her two-year-old little girl.

She added: "What kind of world are we living in when a bus has no money on? They think nobody uses cash anymore."

East Yorkshire Buses has since apologised, with Head of commercial, Bob Rackley telling Hull Live that their drivers do "everything we can" to avoid something like this happening.

But he said: "It's difficult for drivers to have a large amount of change all the time and most of them will change notes to help people out."

Mr Rackley went on to explain the company has a "credit ticket exchange system" where you can use the extra money on another bus, and drivers have also introduced contactless card systems to stop this happening.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

A mum has shared a picture of the igloo she made

Mum creates magical Christmas igloo for her son for only £10 - using cotton wool and an old sheet
The genius hack costs just £1 - and could save hours of cleaning

Mum heralded as a 'genius' for £1 pram wheel hack that will keep carpets clean
A list of ways to prepare for being a parent has gone viral

Mum's hilarious list about how to prepare for children goes viral
Parents pack leftover fast food for school lunches

Mum defends sending son to school with COLD fast food for lunch
Charley Webb has shared a photo of her middle son

Emmerdale's Charley Webb debuts nine-year-old son Buster’s short hair after he was cruelly trolled for ‘looking like a girl’

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Ant and Dec are feuding with Piers Morgan

Ant and Dec in furious Twitter spat with Piers Morgan following I'm A Celeb jibe

TV & Movies

Saffron Barker's family home was raided in the middle of the night

Strictly star Saffron Barker’s home ransacked by thieves as she and her family slept

Strictly Come Dancing

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning during the engagement last week

Kate Middleton apparently just broke royal protocol by wearing black tights to a royal engagement

Royals

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Reiss

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £185 black mini dress from Reiss

Celebrities

James Moore has opened up about a driving incident

Emmerdale’s James Moore pulled over by police after onlooker mistakes his ataxic cerebral palsy for drink driving

TV & Movies

Jessie uploaded the snap onto her Instagram grid

Jessie J looks incredible as she shows off figure in sexy new underwear snap

Celebrities