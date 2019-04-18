Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin

One woman was left shocked at the stranger's response. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

One woman was left shaken after an elderly lady threw her coffee away to stop her from drinking it.

The unknown woman, with the username CountingTheRavens, shared the story in a post on Reddit, describing her distress over what happened.

The woman, who is 36 weeks pregnant, started the message by writing: “I am currently at my local chain coffee shop, sitting now, with my cup of coffee that had to be remade, because some random grandmother decided that, as I'm pregnant, I shouldn't be allowed to have caffeine.”

In the post, the expecting mother explained she visited her local coffee shop where she ordered a “grande cold brew”.

The woman reassured her that her doctor told her one cup of coffee a day is fine. Picture: Getty

To her shock, an elderly lady, who she refers to as “the Grandma” told her she wasn’t allowed to have the coffee.

The Grandma told the woman she could not drink the coffee as she was pregnant, to which the expecting mother explained: “It’s one cup, it’s fine.”

Following this, the Grandma proceeded to drop the woman’s coffee into the bin.

The Grandma allegedly screamed at her: “No you can’t have it, you’re pregnant, it will make you have the baby now, you can’t.

“I won’t let my daughter do it either but she drinks it anyway. And if I can’t save her I’ll saver you instead.”

After the expecting mother told her to leave her alone, she was given another drink by the shocked barista.

She ended the Reddit post: “How can someone think that's OK?”