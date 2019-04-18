Pregnant woman left horrified after stranger throws her coffee in the bin

18 April 2019, 16:10

One woman was left shocked at the stranger's response
One woman was left shocked at the stranger's response. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One woman was left shaken after an elderly lady threw her coffee away to stop her from drinking it.

The unknown woman, with the username CountingTheRavens, shared the story in a post on Reddit, describing her distress over what happened.

The woman, who is 36 weeks pregnant, started the message by writing: “I am currently at my local chain coffee shop, sitting now, with my cup of coffee that had to be remade, because some random grandmother decided that, as I'm pregnant, I shouldn't be allowed to have caffeine.”

In the post, the expecting mother explained she visited her local coffee shop where she ordered a “grande cold brew”.

The woman reassured her that her doctor told her one cup of coffee a day is fine
The woman reassured her that her doctor told her one cup of coffee a day is fine. Picture: Getty

To her shock, an elderly lady, who she refers to as “the Grandma” told her she wasn’t allowed to have the coffee.

The Grandma told the woman she could not drink the coffee as she was pregnant, to which the expecting mother explained: “It’s one cup, it’s fine.”

Following this, the Grandma proceeded to drop the woman’s coffee into the bin.

The Grandma allegedly screamed at her: “No you can’t have it, you’re pregnant, it will make you have the baby now, you can’t.

“I won’t let my daughter do it either but she drinks it anyway. And if I can’t save her I’ll saver you instead.”

After the expecting mother told her to leave her alone, she was given another drink by the shocked barista.

She ended the Reddit post: “How can someone think that's OK?”

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The mum has issued a warning for parents (stock image)

Mum urges parents to vaccinate their kids after her newborn baby contracts measles
The brand new Monopoly game even comes with a mini Pride Rock

There's now a Lion King Monopoly game available and we need one ASAP
Claire's Accessories are famed for their ear-piercing services but have recently come under fire

Children's ear piercing branded 'abuse' by Claire's worker who witnessed kids 'screaming'
Harry Judd confesses he "didn't feel an instant connection" with his son

McFly’s Harry Judd confesses he struggled to connect with his son

Celebrities

Baby napping

Experts controversially claim toddlers over two don’t need naps

Trending on Heart

The video has caused outrage on social media (stock image)

YouTube video causes OUTRAGE after it advises 'chubby' girls to wrap themselves in cling film
Sam and Paul haven't shared a bed in over a year

Mummy Diaries fans baffled as Sam Faiers confesses she doesn't think partner Paul Knightley WANTS to share a bed with her

Celebrities

Cadbury Creme Egg

Shocked mum shows just how much sugar is in ONE Creme Egg

Food & Health

Victory House, Leicester Square

These are the best hotels to stay if you're planning a whistle-stop tour of London

Travel

If you're not cleaning your brushes regularly there could be bugs living in them

Bugs could be living in your makeup brushes if you don't clean them regularly
These cocktail recipes are egg-stra special

Easter cocktails: Why chocolate doesn't just have to be for eggs...

Food & Health