'Psychic' aunt draws picture of her niece - 10 years before she was born

A mum was 'mind blown' to find this sketch which looks exactly like her daughter. Picture: Kennedy News and Media

By Naomi Bartram

A family from Staffordshire have been left wondering whether there's a psychic in their midst...

One mum has revealed her shock after she uncovered one of her sister’s old drawings looks exactly like her own daughter - despite it being created ten years before she was born.

Georgie Hudson, now 22, came across the old sketch stuck to her grandmother's fridge earlier this week.

The 10-year-old drawing shows a young blonde girl smiling with a bow in her hair.

And after showing the picture to her sister Taylor, Georgie was stunned to realise that it struck an uncanny resemblance to Taylor’s 18-month-old daughter Amelia.

Taylor uncovered a 'spitting image' drawing of her daughter. Picture: Kennedy News and Media

Now the whole family have been left wondering whether Georgie has been gifted with a secret psychic ability.

Speaking about the scary coincidence, mum-of-one Taylor has said her ‘mind is blow’ by the lookalike sketch.

"It's definitely quite creepy,” she confessed.

“My mind is blown - It's unbelievable. This is just a little girl that my sister had in her head, but the resemblance between Amelia and that picture is amazing.

"We'd never taken a good look until Georgie saw it the other day. She took a picture and sent it me and said 'can you see Amelia in this?'

Amelia is now 18-months-old. Picture: Kennedy News and Media

"I'd taken some photos that day and it was like my sister had drawn one of those pictures, even though it was 10 years ago.

"When I compared the photos they had the same ears, same eyes. The resemblance is ridiculous.”

Admitting there could be something supernatural in the family, 22-year-old Taylor added: "I don't know if it's an amazing coincidence or something more.

"Me and my mum did joke about it saying we need to put on the lottery because she can see into the future.

"It wasn't based on another picture of me or a relative. It was just from her imagination."

Georgie has since explained she actually remembers sketching the picture over a decade ago.

"I'd never noticed the likeness before because Amelia was much younger, but I remember drawing the picture and it's so strange.

"I got everything spot on from the eyebrows to the teeth and even the bow.”

Speculating that she may even be able to draw her niece's future brother or sister, Georgie said: "I don't know if I had a psychic ability as a child.

"I would definitely be freaked out if I drew a little sibling for Amelia.

"I recently had a miscarriage and I think that’s what made me pay attention to the baby in the picture - maybe I’ll draw my own future child.

"I remember my grandma and aunty asking me who the little girl was and I said 'it just came to me'.

"My aunty thought I was gifted as soon as I drew it - 10 years later it looks the spitting imagine of my niece. It’s made me want to take up drawing again."