Mum reveals her baby's vaccination made her breastmilk turn BLUE

Jody Fisher took to Facebook to reveal the amazing reason why her baby's vaccinations turned her breastmilk blue

A mum has revealed that her baby's vaccinations made her breastmilk turn BLUE, as she took to Facebook to share her amazement at the capabilities of the human body.

She revealed that the milk had turned blue as her breastmilk had produced antibodies to help heal her baby after sensing traces of the illness left by the vaccination while her baby was feeding.

Jody shared the post in the hope that it will urge other parents to vaccinate their children.

She wrote: "Nancy had her 1 year injections on Tuesday afternoon, the “normal” colour milk is from the day before she had them, the “blue” colour milk is from today - 2 days after she had them.

"It’s blue from all the antibodies my body is producing as it thinks she’s sick with what she was vaccinated against! When she feeds her saliva sends signals to my body to produce more milk with illness specific antibodies!

"This is one of the reasons I’m still breastfeeding 13 months on....you don’t get all this goodness and nutrients from formula or cows milk! Way to go boobies".

"This goes to show the vaccines are doing exactly what they are meant to do, and so is my daughters body and mine.

"Whole point of vaccinations is to introduce a very very weakened version of what virus/disease you want immunity over. Which causes your body to make antibodies and “heal” itself, which then in turn makes your body think you have already had said virus/disease so your won’t get a more deadly real version in the future when/if your exposed to it.

"Don’t come on my post preaching about not having vaccinations and them been poisonous 🙄 I hope your child(ren) never becomes ill with anything serious or doesn’t pass it on to a poor baby waiting to have their immunisations because you don’t believe in vaccinations!"