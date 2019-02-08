If you've spotted your kids using these 'self-harm hashtags' it's time to act NOW
8 February 2019, 11:04 | Updated: 8 February 2019, 11:42
Police have issued a list of over 200 secret code words teens are using online that parents should be aware of.
Police have released a list of acronyms, secret code words, hashtags and phrases that could be placing teenagers in danger online.
Officers claim youngsters use them to discuss and discover topics related to self-harm, eating disorders, bullying and drug-taking.
The list was first published on Nottingham Live to mark Safer Internet Day, with children's charity NSPCC urging parents to remain vigilant - and keep an eye out for clear 'red flags' when their child is online.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "One of the best ways for parents to keep their children safe online and spot risks is to open up conversations about their online lives.
"It is important for parents to keep up-to-date with the type of content, features and risks, as well as know the minimum age of the sites and games their children are using.
"Particularly, when we know one in four young people have been contacted over social media by an adult they don't know, with a third of these children 13 and under."
1. Warning Flags
#ana - anorexia
#deb - depression
#sue - suicide
#svv - self-harming behaviour
#thinsp - thinspiration (photos or messages that inspire an effort to become thin)
9 - a parent is watching
420 - marijuana
ASL - age, sex, location
CD9 - parents are around
Crow - cannabis
CU46 - see you for sex
Daddy - can mean a partner who takes good care of you affectionately or someone with great influence and power over you
Down in the DM - short for plans in their social media or texts for an upcoming sexual hook-up
F2F or FTF - face to face
FWB - friends with benefits
FYEO - for your eyes only
GNOC - get naked on camera
Hooking up - having sex
"I know a way you can earn money fast" - a possible way of asking for photos/webcam access or a way to get information to blackmail a young person
"I know someone who can get you a modelling job" - a possible way of asking for photos and flattering the young person
IRL - in real life
IWSN - I want sex now
"Let's go private" - leave the public chatroom and create a private chat or move to instant-messaging/texting
LMIRL - let's meet in real life
KPC - keep parents clueless
Merked - really drunk or beaten up or getting found out or getting told off
MIRL - meeting in real life
Molly - ecstasy/MDMA
MOOS - member of the opposite sex
MOS - mum over shoulderMoving to (someone) - approaching, either aggressively or romantically
Netflix 'n Chill - to meet under the pretence of watching Netflix/TV together when actually planning to meet for "making out" or sex
NIFOC - naked in front of computer
NSFL - not safe for life
NSFW - not safe for work
P911 or P999 - parents are watching
POS - parents over shoulder
Pre-ing - pre-drinking
RU/18 - are you over 18?
Sket - insulting term used towards girls
Smash - to have casual sex
Swipe right - term of approval derived from dating app Tinder
Thirsty - being desperate for something
Trolling - fooling someone - often used when people are commenting nasty abuse online
Wavey - drunk or high
"Where's your computer in your house?" - possibly a way of checking to see if parents might be around
"Who/What's your favourite band/designer/film/gear?" - possibly a way of trying to get to know more so that they can offer gifts
Wired - drug induced paranoia
WYRN - what's your real name?
"You are the love of my life" - possibly a way of flattering a young person and creating an emotional bond with them"
You seem sad. Tell me what's bothering you" - possibly a way of expressing sympathy and inviting them to share personal information
Zerg - to gang up on someone.
2. Terms to keep an eye on
4eae - for ever and ever
ADN - any day now
AF - as f***Aired - ignoring someone
"Are you parring me?" - are you showing me disrespect?
B - babe (can be just a friend)
Bae - short for "baby" and used as a term of endearment for a significant other such as a boyfriend or girlfriend. Short for "before anyone else"
Basic - lacking originality
Begfriend - someone who sucks up to someone else
BFN - bye for now
BOL - be on later
Bookie - weird or disgusting
Booted - left behind or dumped
Butters - ugly person
Bye Felicia - dismissive term when you want an annoying person to go away
Curve - to reject someone romantically
Dime - someone who is extremely good looking
DM - direct message
Ghost - ghosting someone is to completely ignore someone suddenly, usually as a nasty way of breaking up with someone
GLHF - good luck, have fun
HT or H/T- heard through
HAK - hugs and kisses
IANAL - I am not a lawyer
ILY or ILU - I love you
IU2U - it's up to you
IYKWIM - if you know what I mean
J4F - just for fun
JIC - just in case
J/K - just kidding
Kicked - left behind
Low key - a warning that what they're saying isn't something they want everyone to know
NAGI - not a good idea
OH - overheard
PAP - post a picture
Peng or tidy - really attractive
Preeing - looking at someone online (also know as "Facebook stalking")
PTB - please text back
QQ - crying
RL - real life
Salty - to be bitter about something or someone
Ship - relationship or to admire a couple (such as 'I ship them')
Sip tea - to mind your own business
Skurt - go away or leave
Slept - to knock someone out
Slipping - messing up
Stacked - built, really muscly, toned
Swag - confidence or fancy clothes/jewellery
SWAK - sealed with a kiss
SWYP - so what's your problem?
TBR - to be rude
Throw shade - to give someone a nasty look or say something unpleasant about them
TIME - tears in my eyes
TMB - tweet me back
VSF - very sad face
WTH or WTF - what the heck?
WTPA - where's the party at?
WYCM - will you call me?
WYSIWYG - what you see is what you get
YGM - you've got mail
YOLO - you only live once