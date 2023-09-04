Three simple ways to introduce your kids to sensory play

4 September 2023, 18:06

Three simple ways to introduce your kids to sensory play
Three simple ways to introduce your kids to sensory play. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's how to get started with sensory play for your kids using jelly, bubbles and rice.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sensory play is a popular activity for babies, toddlers and older children and includes any activity which stimulates their senses; taste, smell, hearing, sight and touch.

Parents and childcare experts believe sensory play can help your little ones learn about interacting with the world, how their actions affect what is around them and help with emotions, creativity and memory.

Sensory play is easy and will not cost you a lot, and challenges and games can be made using things you find around the house.

Here's our tips for the best ways to introduce your children to sensory play, what to use and how to set it up.

Jelly Sensory Play

Jelly is perfect for sensory play as your children will use all five senses to interact with it
Jelly is perfect for sensory play as your children will use all five senses to interact with it. Picture: Getty

Jelly is the perfect place to start when introducing your children to sensory play as it uses all five of the child's senses; it can be felt, tasted, smelt, heard and seen.

To add a touch of fruit fun to jelly sensory play, we suggest using Harley's Jelly to make exciting games and challenges for your children. They offer a great range of different fruity flavours and sugar free options are also available.

First, you can start by placing small toys within moulds of different coloured Hartley's Jelly and watch as your kids use their senses to work out what is hiding inside the jelly.

You can also encourage your kids to get cooking in the kitchen with you while incorporating sensory play by teaching them about the science of how jelly forms and the steps it takes to create it.

We suggest taking them step-by-step through the creation of fruit jelly by adding fresh fruit to the moulds to create a healthy snack they can enjoy later (avoid fresh pineapple, kiwi or papaya fruit as this will prevent jelly from setting).

If you want to keep it simple and for younger children, you can create a tub of jelly and allow them to taste, play and feel the textures.

Bubble Sensory Play

Using bubbles for sensory play can help your children learn about cause and effect
Using bubbles for sensory play can help your children learn about cause and effect. Picture: Getty

Using bubbles for sensory play will encourage your children to move and coordinate their bodies.

For younger children, simply watching bubbles float through the air can help their visual skills while watching the pop will introduce them to the cause and effect of actions.

We suggest filling up multiple buckets of soapy water in the garden, adding different colours to each tub. Get your children to interact with the bubbles by touching them and watching them pop, or by blowing them out and watching their journey.

Rice Sensory Play

Creating colourful rice is a simple and cost-effective way to introduce your children to sensory play
Creating colourful rice is a simple and cost-effective way to introduce your children to sensory play. Picture: Getty

Rice sensory play is great fun for your and your kids, and will help them develop their fine-motor skills.

To make it visually more fun for them, we suggest using food dye to create a rainbow of shades for them to play with.

Get them to touch the rice with their hands, feel it on their feet, move it around in a tub and attempt to draw shapes in it.

If you have more than one child, you can create a game where they have to pass the rice from hands to hands. This will help them learn how to keep the grains in their cupped hands and how to work together to complete a task.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

What schools are closing because of concrete? Full list of 104 schools affected by RAAC

Which schools are affected by RAAC? Full list of schools hit by concrete crisis

News

The bride was upset when she discovered her nephew was wearing white to her wedding [stock image]

Bride asks six-year-old nephew to leave wedding after he wore white

'I named my baby girl after a spice, but I don't care what people say' [Stock Images]

'I named my baby girl after a spice, but I don't care what people say'

A mum left her children with a stranger on the plane [stock image]

Mum leaves stranger to babysit her children after she refused to swap plane seats

"Does your daycare do this!? Coz I feel like I’ve hit the jackpot!

Mum reveals her kids' nursery hands out gourmet breakfasts during drop-off

Trending on Heart

Here is a list of the best podcasts for 2023

Best Podcasts of 2023

Why did Gino D'Acampo quit Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip?

Why did Gino D'Acampo quit Gordon Gino and Fred's Road Trip?

Showbiz

The guest was stunned by the valuation

Antiques Roadshow guest left stunned by value of damaged Omega watch that was run over by a lawnmower
Adam Thomas says he's still 'struggling' with pain after chronic illness diagnosis

Adam Thomas says he's still 'struggling' with pain after chronic illness diagnosis

Showbiz

Joe Swash has spoken out about travelling with his young children

Joe Swash hits back after being dad-shamed on flight with Stacey Solomon and their children

Celebrities

The August heatwave is expected to last around 10 days

How long will the heatwave last in the UK? Met Office latest forecast

News

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing at their usual times

Coronation Street and Emmerdale to face schedule changes this week

TV & Movies

The Radford's have been hit with a huge medical bill

Radford family hit with huge health bill after granddaughter falls ill in Florida

Celebrities

Celine Dion's sister Claudette Dion has given fans a health update

Celine Dion's sister gives health update as star battles Stiff Person Syndrome

Showbiz

National Cinema Day is held every year

National Cinema Day: What deals are the cinemas doing?

News

Screw cast series 2: Full cast revealed and what you know them from

Screw cast: Full cast of series two revealed and what you know them from

Showbiz

Screw Channel 4 recap: Everything you need to know for series two

Screw Channel 4 recap: Everything you need to know from series one

Showbiz

The bride and her father can't come to an agreement [stock image]

Bride refuses to invite father to her wedding but still expects him to pay

My Mum, Your Dad: Start date, first look trailer and contestant details

My Mum Your Dad: Davina McCall's dating show start date and contestants revealed

TV & Movies

Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale? Spoilers revealed amid exit

Is Charles Anderson leaving Emmerdale? Spoilers revealed amid exit

Showbiz