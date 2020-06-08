Toddler Trax by Organix: Your Heart Feel Good favourites reimagined with little ones' tastes in mind

Is there a happier sight than your child dancing, clapping and having a wonderful time?

We’ve teamed up with Organix to create the perfect sound for toddlers learning how much they love music.

Toddler Trax is available on Global Player, and features a whole host of your favourite Heart tracks reimagined as lullabies.

Organix are loved by parents for their range of delicious, fun-filled baby foods and toddler snacks.

And Toddler Trax has also been designed with their tastes in mind. It's packed full of hits by Ed Sheeran, Pink, Adele, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and more.

Toddlers love experiencing new tastes and textures
Toddlers love experiencing new tastes and textures. Picture: Organix

Toddler Trax playlist in full:

California Gurls

Roar

I Kissed a Girl

Hot N Cold

Dark Horse

Firework

Born This Way

The Edge of Glory

Bad Romance

Poker Face

Just Dance

Run the World (Girls)

Hips Don't Lie

Toxic

Chandelier

Uptown Funk

24K Magic

Locked Out of Heaven

Marry You

CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!

Crazy in Love

Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)

Drunk in Love

Get Lucky

Hey Ya!

Rolling in the Deep

We Found Love

Diamonds

Umbrella

Don't Stop the Music

Blank Space

Shake It Off

22

I Knew You Were Trouble

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Moves Like Jagger

Happy (Lullaby Rendition of Pharrell Williams)

Raise Your Glass

Blow Me (One Last Kiss)

So What

Who Knew

Shape of You

Lego House

Beautiful People

Photograph

Thinking out Loud

Sing

Castle on the Hill

Teenage Dream

Paparazzi

Mirrors

Rock Your Body

Señorita

Cry Me a River

Let's Get It Started

Hello

Someone Like You

Set Fire to the Rain

Chasing Pavements

Make You Feel My Love

When We Were Young

Payphone

Crazy (Lullaby Rendition of Gnarls Barkley)

Back to Black (Lullaby Rendition of Amy Winehouse)

