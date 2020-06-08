Toddler Trax by Organix: Your Heart Feel Good favourites reimagined with little ones' tastes in mind
Is there a happier sight than your child dancing, clapping and having a wonderful time?
We’ve teamed up with Organix to create the perfect sound for toddlers learning how much they love music.
Toddler Trax is available on Global Player, and features a whole host of your favourite Heart tracks reimagined as lullabies.
Organix are loved by parents for their range of delicious, fun-filled baby foods and toddler snacks.
And Toddler Trax has also been designed with their tastes in mind. It's packed full of hits by Ed Sheeran, Pink, Adele, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and more.
Click here to listen to Toddler Trax by Organix on Global Player now.
Toddler Trax playlist in full:
California Gurls
Roar
I Kissed a Girl
Hot N Cold
Dark Horse
Firework
Born This Way
The Edge of Glory
Bad Romance
Poker Face
Just Dance
Run the World (Girls)
Hips Don't Lie
Toxic
Chandelier
Uptown Funk
24K Magic
Locked Out of Heaven
Marry You
CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!
Crazy in Love
Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)
Drunk in Love
Get Lucky
Hey Ya!
Rolling in the Deep
We Found Love
Diamonds
Umbrella
Don't Stop the Music
Blank Space
Shake It Off
22
I Knew You Were Trouble
We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
Moves Like Jagger
Happy (Lullaby Rendition of Pharrell Williams)
Raise Your Glass
Blow Me (One Last Kiss)
So What
Who Knew
Shape of You
Lego House
Beautiful People
Photograph
Thinking out Loud
Sing
Castle on the Hill
Teenage Dream
Paparazzi
Mirrors
Rock Your Body
Señorita
Cry Me a River
Let's Get It Started
Hello
Someone Like You
Set Fire to the Rain
Chasing Pavements
Make You Feel My Love
When We Were Young
Payphone
Crazy (Lullaby Rendition of Gnarls Barkley)
Back to Black (Lullaby Rendition of Amy Winehouse)