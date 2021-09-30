These are the 100 'worst' names to give your baby, apparently

By Alice Dear

Alexa, Alice, Arthur and Louis are among the names listed as the 'worst' by a parenting website.

Baby names. Choosing one is never easy, is it? Especially when you take on the pressure that you can't really change in a few years down the line if you have a change of heart.

It can be easy for some parents, especially if they're using a family name or have had your heart set on one since you were young.

But for most people, the thought of naming a baby far from relaxing.

With that said, you might want to avoid the names on this list of the 'worst' baby names, created by parenting website Emma's Diary.

Alexa, Alice, Arthur and Louis are among the names listed as the 'worst' for babies. Picture: Getty

The website published the list titled 'Are these the worst 100 baby names?', and ran through "what some may think are the worst names you could call your baby".

Before listing the names, they did explain: "This list is meant to be a bit of light-hearted fun and no offence is intended."

They added: "If you love a certain name, then you should use it and forget about what anyone else may think."

But, it's still not a good sign if your name ends up on there does it?

Did you name – or you child's name – end up on the list? Picture: Getty

For some of the names, it is obvious why they've been added to the 'worst' list, for example, names such as Adolf, Danger, Lucifer, Baby and Chardonnay.

However there are a few which most people would consider a completely acceptable name for a baby, like Delilah, Alexa and Arthur.

The website does explain their reasoning for adding the particular names to the list, for example, Alexa was included as it reminds most people of the smart speaker woman.

The 'worst' baby girl names

Alexa

Aliviyah

Alice

Apple

Appaloosa

Arabella

Ahmiracle

Any

Aimee

Baby

Beberly

Blaykelee

Boomquifa

Chardonnay

Deirdre

Delilah

Elizabreath

Emmi

Ethel

Fanny

Flora

Helga

Hellzel

I’munique

Jerica

Karen

Lana

L’Oreal

Mattel

Maybelline

Mercedes

Merica

Mia

Nevaeh

North

Panthy

Phelony

Precious

Princess

Sassi

Skye

Sidero

Star

Thana

Tracey

Tu Morrow

Varaminta

Vejonica

Yuu

The 'worst' baby boy names

Abaddon

Adolf

Anous

Ajax

Akuji

Arthur

Arlo

Bart

Bear

Bob

Boris

Boss

Brian

Buster

Cannon

Cletus

Champ

Chandler

Danger

Dennis

Dick

Diesel

Doyle

Ebolah

Edwood

Elmo

Geoffrey

George

Graham

Hitler

Inspektor

Jax

Jedi

John

Justin

Keeler

Kevin

King

Legend

Louis

Lucifer

Nigel

Sadman

Satan

Simon

Sonny

Spartacus

Stormy

Yugo

