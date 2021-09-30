These are the 100 'worst' names to give your baby, apparently
30 September 2021, 15:08
Alexa, Alice, Arthur and Louis are among the names listed as the 'worst' by a parenting website.
Baby names. Choosing one is never easy, is it? Especially when you take on the pressure that you can't really change in a few years down the line if you have a change of heart.
It can be easy for some parents, especially if they're using a family name or have had your heart set on one since you were young.
But for most people, the thought of naming a baby far from relaxing.
With that said, you might want to avoid the names on this list of the 'worst' baby names, created by parenting website Emma's Diary.
The website published the list titled 'Are these the worst 100 baby names?', and ran through "what some may think are the worst names you could call your baby".
Before listing the names, they did explain: "This list is meant to be a bit of light-hearted fun and no offence is intended."
They added: "If you love a certain name, then you should use it and forget about what anyone else may think."
But, it's still not a good sign if your name ends up on there does it?
For some of the names, it is obvious why they've been added to the 'worst' list, for example, names such as Adolf, Danger, Lucifer, Baby and Chardonnay.
However there are a few which most people would consider a completely acceptable name for a baby, like Delilah, Alexa and Arthur.
The website does explain their reasoning for adding the particular names to the list, for example, Alexa was included as it reminds most people of the smart speaker woman.
The 'worst' baby girl names
- Alexa
- Aliviyah
- Alice
- Apple
- Appaloosa
- Arabella
- Ahmiracle
- Any
- Aimee
- Baby
- Beberly
- Blaykelee
- Boomquifa
- Chardonnay
- Deirdre
- Delilah
- Elizabreath
- Emmi
- Ethel
- Fanny
- Flora
- Helga
- Hellzel
- I’munique
- Jerica
- Karen
- Lana
- L’Oreal
- Mattel
- Maybelline
- Mercedes
- Merica
- Mia
- Nevaeh
- North
- Panthy
- Phelony
- Precious
- Princess
- Sassi
- Skye
- Sidero
- Star
- Thana
- Tracey
- Tu Morrow
- Varaminta
- Vejonica
- Yuu
The 'worst' baby boy names
- Abaddon
- Adolf
- Anous
- Ajax
- Akuji
- Arthur
- Arlo
- Bart
- Bear
- Bob
- Boris
- Boss
- Brian
- Buster
- Cannon
- Cletus
- Champ
- Chandler
- Danger
- Dennis
- Dick
- Diesel
- Doyle
- Ebolah
- Edwood
- Elmo
- Geoffrey
- George
- Graham
- Hitler
- Inspektor
- Jax
- Jedi
- John
- Justin
- Keeler
- Kevin
- King
- Legend
- Louis
- Lucifer
- Nigel
- Sadman
- Satan
- Simon
- Sonny
- Spartacus
- Stormy
- Yugo
