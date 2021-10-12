Mum says parents shouldn’t charge adult children rent to live at home

12 October 2021, 11:23 | Updated: 12 October 2021, 11:34

A woman has blasted her friends for charging their kids rent
A woman has blasted her friends for charging their kids rent. Picture: Getty Images

A woman has asked for advice after she found out her friends charge their kids rent.

One woman has divided opinion after saying adult children shouldn’t have to pay rent to their parents.

Taking to Mumsnet, the anonymous user said she found it ‘very strange’ when some of her friends charged their kids to live under their roof, even when they turned 18.

“I have a few friends who charge their adult children rent to live at home,” she said.

Should you pay your parents rent?
Should you pay your parents rent? Picture: Getty Images

“I personally find this very strange, no matter their age my children will always be my children and welcome in my home without any expectation of money.”

She added: “I think as well, with it being so hard for young people to get on the housing ladder these days, one of the only ways they can is to live at home rent free so they can save for a deposit.”

Unsurprisingly, the internet was completely divided over the statement, with many disagreeing.

“Some of us can't support another adult for free...", commented one person.

The woman then replied: "It doesn't make sense to me that you'd have children but the second they turn 18 you can't afford to have them around anymore."

Someone else wrote: "Well because they are adults and contributing to the home is an adult responsibility unlike children.

“Not all families can afford to cover bills/food for their adult children, so if they’re earning, asking for a contribution isn’t a huge scandal.

“And in most cases it’s still less than market rent, so you can still put a decent chunk away if working."

A parent has blasted her friends for charging their kids rent
A parent has blasted her friends for charging their kids rent. Picture: Getty Images

Someone else said: "That’s all very well if you’re wealthy. We aren’t. So our adult dc, who is 21-years-old, who lives at home can’t live here for free!!! Why should we fully support another adult when we are struggling ourselves?"

The woman then responded: "I'm by no means wealthy, less than £100 left over each month. But I won't top up my budget at the expense of my children.

“With regards to teaching financial independence- they budget an amount of £ each month to go towards a deposit and then they have to pay their bills (phone, car etc) so they are being responsible.

“Not like I'm letting them live here rent free so they can p**s all their money away."

