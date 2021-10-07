'I changed my baby's name after six months as I didn't like it'

A woman has revealed why she chose to change her son's name when he was six months old.

A mum has revealed that she was stunned by her family's reaction after deciding to change her baby son's name when he was six months old.

Posting to Mumsnet, the woman said that she made the decision after struggling to pronounce his name, but that she had been criticised for doing so.

As reported by The Sun: "I changed my baby's name from Ralph to Huxley when he was six months old. I just felt his name didn't fit. I was quite surprised at the reaction I got from family and friends. Has anyone else done this or is thinking about doing this?"

She added: “I just think if you are unsure about your child's name you should do something about it."

Mumsnet users were divided by her decision, with one writing: "I would be really surprised at someone doing this to be honest - never come across it. But if it didn't feel right then I guess you did the right thing... must be hard for people to get used to!!"

Another added: "I know 3 people whose parents did this".

A third questioned what her partner thought, writing: "Did your DH want to change as well, what was your family's reaction? What does the birth certificate now say?"

In response, the mum said: "At first my DH thought I was mad but when he realised I had a baby whose name I couldn't say he was very understanding. People were shocked but I think so what."

She added: "Now six months later we have a baby whose name we both love and the mutterings of my in laws have died down."

The mum explained: "Before the age of one you can just get the birth certificate amended but after one you do it by deed poll but this is also easy to do."

Some users revealed that they wished they'd done the same, with one writing: "I wish I had done this too. My dd is nearly three and I am still not comfortable with her name."