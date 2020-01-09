Peterborough voted the worst place to live in Britain for second year running

The worst places to live in England have been revealed. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Peterborough has been voted the worst place to live in England by a survey of 80,000 visitors.

A battle of the cities has broken out in England, after a controversial poll revealed the worst places to live in 2020.

Every year, iLiveHere.co.uk publishes the results of its survey which looks at the least desirable places to live in Britain.

And it's bad news if you’re a resident of Peterborough, because the study of 80,172 people named it as the worst place to live for the second year running.

Despite being one of the country's oldest cities and home to one of its finest cathedrals, Peterbrorough had some brutal responses.

Peterborough has been voted the worst place to live. Picture: PA Images

One comment on the city read: "The atmosphere in Peterborough is draining.

"You feel totally isolated from the rest of the world and life in general, as though everything else is going on and you’re not part of it as you’re stuck in this dump."

While another said: “I lived in Peterborough for 15 years and all I can say is wow. what a DUMP.”

Things aren’t looking much better if you live in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, as it came second in the list.

One resident warned: “If you have to come to Doncaster, don’t make eye contact with people in town, avoid parks and estates.”

In third place was Huddersfield, which was described as being "Not all bad…just 70% of it”, while Rochdale was ranked fourth.

“The place is abysmal and has the effect of making you want to catch a bus ANYWHERE as long as you can get out of the vicinity FAST,” said one brutal visitor of the Greater Manchester town.

Elsewhere on the list, Rotheram was described as an “un-flushed toilet of a town”, while respondents of the poll called Stoke-on-Trent “only suitable for warehousing and call centres.”

Nottingham, Keighley, Wakefield and Halifax also made the cut. See the full list below…

Livehere's top 10 worst towns:

1. Peterborough

2. Doncaster

3. Huddersfield

4. Rochdale

5. Rotherham

6. Nottingham

7. Keighley

8. Wakefield

9. Stoke-on-Trent

10. Halifax