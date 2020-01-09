WhatsApp to 'stop working' on thousands of iPhones next month

9 January 2020, 10:39

Been putting off that software update? Read on...
Been putting off that software update? Read on... Picture: Getty

iPhones and Androids running on old software will not be able to create new WhatsApp accounts.

WhatsApp may stop working on iPhones and Androids that haven't updated their software next month.

iPhone users who are still on iOS 8 or older, as well as Android users operating with 2.3.7 will be affected by the new rule.

If this applies to you, you will not be able to create a new WhatsApp account or verify an existing one.

People using old Software will no longer be able to download WhatsApp from next month
People using old Software will no longer be able to download WhatsApp from next month. Picture: Getty

Luckily, though, most smartphone users will be able to update their software before 1 February, when the new measures come into place.

For example, iOS 9 is available to anyone using an iPhone 4S upward.

If you think you might need to update your software, there are simple steps you can take on both phones.

If you're an iPhone user, you need to go to 'Settings' followed by 'General' then 'Software Update'.

And if you use Android, you need to go to 'Settings,' then 'About Phone' and then 'Software Info'.

Most smartphones will allow you to update your Software in settings
Most smartphones will allow you to update your Software in settings. Picture: Getty

Here, you will be able to see which software you are running - and your phone should give you the option to update if you are using an older version.

WhatsApp announced that they would stop working for Windows phones last year, saying in a statement: "You'll no longer be able to use all Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019, and WhatsApp might not be available in the Microsoft Store after July 1, 2019."

