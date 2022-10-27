6ft tall Mastiff finally finds forever home after two-year wait

"While he’s a big lad, he’s an absolutely soppy gentle giant!"

A six-foot tall Mastiff weighing 60kg has finally found his forever home after a lonely two-year wait.

The "soppy gentle giant", named Basher, struggled to steal the hearts of potential owners due to his colossal size and tricky anxiety issues.

He spent 18 months being carted around rescue centres in the hope that the right person would come along, before resting his paws at The William & Patricia Venton Animal Centre in St Columb.

This RSPCA Cornwall Branch is where he met his perfect match in dog lover Anna, who lives in a sprawling countryside home with five acres for him to explore.

Sammy Howard, who works for the charity, said: "Basher was rescued in January 2020 and moved around rescue centres as we struggled to find adopters who were willing to take him on due to his size and his challenges.

"When he stands on his hind legs he’s almost 6ft tall – meaning he’s taller than most of the staff looking after him.

"While he’s a big lad, he’s an absolutely soppy gentle giant, and we all truly fell in love with him during our time with us, but we were so desperate to find him the perfect home."

Luckily Basher's new owner wasn't put off by his titanic size and committed to taking him on as she felt he had a loving nature.

Anna said: "I didn’t realise at that point how desperate they were to find him the right home.

"I spoke to the behaviourist and asked if he had a good soul because I could work through any other problems. She said, at that moment, that she knew we were meant to be together and that he’d be okay.

"I could tell that he just needed someone to give him a chance and to give him time to settle into a new home and a new way of life."

Thankfully Anna lives in the perfect place for a dog that could pass for a pony, with huge amounts of land and other pets for Basher to socialise with.

She added: "I’d just moved into a new home and had been thinking about getting another dog.

"I could see it working here for Basher as we’re very isolated and rural, and we have more than five acres."

Speaking of how her furry friend is settling in, Anna reflected on the super-sweet moment she realised he finally felt at peace.

Anna gushed: "Basher is so gorgeous and is doing so well; it’s lovely to see. He is so adorable; he gives the best hugs.

"He’s incredibly sweet and he’s such an asset to have as part of our family; he’s really just loving life now.

"The other day I looked out of the window to see him sleeping in the grass in the sunshine; he looked so relaxed, and I wondered to myself when the last time was that he felt so content."

Anna described the lovely set-up her pets have at home, explaining they "live out in the stables and barn where they have carpet and their own sofas".

Despite Basher destroying three of his new chairs, she explained it's the ideal location for a huge beast like him to roam free.

"He really suits living outside," she continued.

"He’s now finally learning how to be a dog. He’s picked up a lot from my other dogs and I’m just giving him the space he needs.

"I come from a farming background and have worked with cattle in the past, so his size didn’t phase me; he’s certainly smaller than a cow. And I’ve been used to having dogs who live outside on the farm, so he really suited our lifestyle.

"I have to watch him, read his behaviour and interpret what he needs. But we’re learning together, and I think we’ll get there. I can see why he’s been difficult for people in the past, I think he’s missed out on so much in his early life, and he gets over-excited and frustrated.

"But so far he’s proved himself at every hurdle we’ve faced, and I feel like he’s really trying. I’m so proud of him, and I’m so pleased he’s here with us."

