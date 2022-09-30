Cat sneaks into school photos after roaming classrooms for years

Ziggy the cat managed to sneak into the school pictures. Picture: Kennedy News

By Alice Dear

Ziggy the cat is a regular visitor at the Flintshire school, and decided he deserved to have a school picture like everyone else.

A cat known for sneaking into a Primary School has been honoured with his own professional school photo.

Ziggy, a four-year-old orange and white moggy, is the pet of Megan, 10, and Chloe, 7, who attend Drury Primary School in Buckley, Flintshire.

The kids' mum, Emma Roberts, said that Ziggy has been sneaking onto the school grounds since 2019, and is now a regular visitor.

The amazing school picture of Ziggy was snapped when the cat jumped onto the chair where the children had been posing for their own pictures, and posed for a few shots of his own before slinking away.

Ziggy poses for a professional school picture after years of sneaking into the grounds of the Primary School in Flintshire. Picture: Kennedy News

Emma Roberts, whose family live 10 minutes from the school, said on the moment she saw the pictures: "Chloe handed the letter to me and I expected it to be her photos.

"But then when I looked I was just in floods of laughter and so were the other mums standing by me."

She added: "I asked her what had gone on and she said he just jumped on the chair. He didn't need any encouragement, he just got up there for a photo.

"The school has just accepted him and he goes there at any opportunity. He's there every day."

She added that Ziggy sleeps on the headmaster's desk as well as on books around the school, and even goes into every classroom.

"He even strolls across the hall when they're having an assembly", Emma added.

She said Ziggy was an "absolute menace" and said that he is both "funny and embarrassing".

Ziggy pictured following Megan and Chloe to school. Picture: Kennedy News

The Headmaster of the school, Mark Bilycliffe, said that it was "impossible" to keep the feline off the school grounds, and so instead he has now warmed to the cat.

He joked that Ziggy's attendance record is "an example to pupils".

Mr Bilycliffe said: "He thinks he's a pupil so it's fitting he's had his own photo. I think it'll be put up on the staff noticeboard."

