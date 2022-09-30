Cat sneaks into school photos after roaming classrooms for years

30 September 2022, 11:31

Ziggy the cat managed to sneak into the school pictures
Ziggy the cat managed to sneak into the school pictures. Picture: Kennedy News
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ziggy the cat is a regular visitor at the Flintshire school, and decided he deserved to have a school picture like everyone else.

A cat known for sneaking into a Primary School has been honoured with his own professional school photo.

Ziggy, a four-year-old orange and white moggy, is the pet of Megan, 10, and Chloe, 7, who attend Drury Primary School in Buckley, Flintshire.

The kids' mum, Emma Roberts, said that Ziggy has been sneaking onto the school grounds since 2019, and is now a regular visitor.

The amazing school picture of Ziggy was snapped when the cat jumped onto the chair where the children had been posing for their own pictures, and posed for a few shots of his own before slinking away.

Ziggy poses for a professional school picture after years of sneaking into the grounds of the Primary School in Flintshire
Ziggy poses for a professional school picture after years of sneaking into the grounds of the Primary School in Flintshire. Picture: Kennedy News

Emma Roberts, whose family live 10 minutes from the school, said on the moment she saw the pictures: "Chloe handed the letter to me and I expected it to be her photos.

"But then when I looked I was just in floods of laughter and so were the other mums standing by me."

She added: "I asked her what had gone on and she said he just jumped on the chair. He didn't need any encouragement, he just got up there for a photo.

"The school has just accepted him and he goes there at any opportunity. He's there every day."

She added that Ziggy sleeps on the headmaster's desk as well as on books around the school, and even goes into every classroom.

"He even strolls across the hall when they're having an assembly", Emma added.

She said Ziggy was an "absolute menace" and said that he is both "funny and embarrassing".

Ziggy pictured following Megan and Chloe to school
Ziggy pictured following Megan and Chloe to school. Picture: Kennedy News

The Headmaster of the school, Mark Bilycliffe, said that it was "impossible" to keep the feline off the school grounds, and so instead he has now warmed to the cat.

He joked that Ziggy's attendance record is "an example to pupils".

Mr Bilycliffe said: "He thinks he's a pupil so it's fitting he's had his own photo. I think it'll be put up on the staff noticeboard."

Read More:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The waterpark will open in 2023 and is estimated to be a £250million project

Inside the UK's biggest waterpark with 35 slides and 25 pools

Travel

You could be fined for wearing winter boots

Drivers could face £5,000 fines for wearing winter boots

The energy price rise is kicking in tomorrow

Energy price rise: Four things you should do before your bills increase tomorrow

Money

Holly Willoughby is wearing a leopard print dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leopard print mini dress

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has revealed when you should submit your meter reading

Martin Lewis explains why you don't need to submit meter readings tomorrow

Money

Trending on Heart

The Chase's Paul Sinha wasn't impressed

The Chase’s Paul Sinha hits back after contestant calls low offer an ‘insult’

TV & Movies

One contestant has to quit the Masked Dancer this week

The Masked Dancer star forced to quit after painful injury

TV & Movies

Phil Vickery has seemingly found love with Fern's friend

Fern Britton’s ex-husband Phil Vickery seen kissing her friend two years after split

Celebrities

Kacey Ainsworth has done a lot since she left EastEnders

Inside EastEnders actress Kacey Ainsworth's life 20 years after Little Mo role

TV & Movies

Kwame wouldn't let Kasia in his house

Why Married at First Sight UK’s Kwame Badu wouldn't let Kasia in his house

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight UK isn't scripted

Is Married at First Sight UK scripted?

TV & Movies

Nadia Sawalha has opened up about her health scare

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares photos from hospital after health scare

Celebrities

Max Bowden has become a dad for the first time

EastEnders star Max Bowden announces ex has given birth to his son

TV & Movies

Here's who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022

Who has left Married at First Sight UK 2022?

TV & Movies

Matt Murray has said he regrets not telling Gemma about Whitney on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK's Matt Murray shares regret about Whitney Hughes affair

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared the moment Joe Swash returned home

Stacey Solomon shares moment Joe Swash arrives home after 'I'm A Celeb All Stars filming'

Celebrities

A total of 32 Wetherspoon pubs are being put on sale across the UK

Full list of 32 Wetherspoon pubs closing across the UK

Mel C has opened up about a Spice Girls reunion

Mel C hopes for a Spice Girls reunion next year and says ‘wounds have healed’

Celebrities

Love Island stars Mollie and George are now step siblings

Love Island stars become step-siblings after their parents get married

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil has been 'misrepresented', say ITV bosses

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were 'misrepresented' over ‘queue jump’ controversy, says ITV boss

Celebrities