‘Outrageous’ advert for dog sitter offers just £2.35 an hour

7 July 2022, 10:52

A dog owner is only paying £2 an hour to look after their pet
A dog owner is only paying £2 an hour to look after their pet. Picture: Reddit/Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A woman has been slammed for trying to get a dog sitter to work five days a week for just £200 a month.

A woman has been criticised after she shared an advertisement to look after her puppy.

Posted on Reddit, the advert explains how the pet owner expects her employee to work from 10am to 3pm every Monday to Friday.

This would include taking constant care of her Australian shepherd poodle, which currently only weights 3lbs, for around £200 a month.

The piece of paper states: "Seeking dog sitter. Weekdays (MTWTF) 10am to 3pm. £200 per month. You can hang out at my apartment or bring her back to yours."

A woman has been criticised for sharing this advert
A woman has been criticised for sharing this advert. Picture: Reddit

There has been plenty of criticism since the advert was shared, with some people saying the money would barely cover the cost of petrol to and from the owners house.

"The thing that really gets me though is them expecting the dog sitter to pay for the petrol,” commented one person, adding: “That is the stupidly exploitative part. £200 a month ain't even covering the petrol to get to the dog."

A professional dog sitter also blasted the wage as way too low.

They explained: "We usually only accept bookings in either 30 minute or 1hr duration, which have their own prices, or they're paying for a full house sitting.

Would you dog sit for £200 a month?
Would you dog sit for £200 a month? Picture: Alamy

"Assuming we'd do this booking (ludicrous, we have 40 clients we service regularly) for 'day care' we charge £10 per hour at five hours per day. At £50 per day for five days per week, it works out to be £250 per week or a clean £1,000 per month.

A third Reddit user added: "If you're expected to feed the dog, provide it with toys and a bed (if you take it to your own house), then I don't see how £200 is going to cover it. You might end up loosing money, especially for the first few months."

But some people said they would jump at the chance of looking after a puppy, with another writing: “If I am still working from home, I would 100 per cent take in a dog for the day. Especially if I don't have to worry about medical bills/food costs. Plus I get paid £200/month? Sign me up!"

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The GentleMinions TikTok trend has got children banned from the cinema

Cinemas forced to ban children wearing suits over 'Gentleminions' TikTok trend
How to get a free drink from Greene King

Hundreds of pubs are giving away free drinks during the women’s Euro
Lurpak prices have shot up as the cost of living crisis continues

Lurpak security tagged in supermarket as prices rise to an astonishing £9.35
A rare 50p coin recently sold for over £200

People urged to check for rare 50p coin that sells for hundreds on eBay
Sixteen-year-old Korben wore a red dress to his prom

Schoolboy goes viral after attending prom in sequined tuxedo ballgown

Trending on Heart

Kim Vithana stars in Coronation Street

Who does Kim Vithana play in Coronation Street and why do you recognise her?

TV & Movies

Christine has responded to rumours she's split from Paddy McGuinness

Christine McGuinness breaks silence on Paddy 'split' rumours

Celebrities

Jamie Kenna plays Phill Whittaker in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Jamie Kenna's life away from Phill Whittaker including famous wife

TV & Movies

Love Island fans have predicted a brutal Casa Amor recoupling

Love Island fans predict brutal Casa Amor recoupling tonight

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon is on her hen do this weekend

Stacey Solomon forced to dress up as giant pickle in hilarious hen do photos

Celebrities

Billy Brown has joined the Love Island Casa Amor line up

Who is Love Island's Billy Brown? Age, job and connection to Gemma Owen revealed

TV & Movies

Michelle Heaton has opened up about her battle with alcoholism

Michelle Heaton says her kids 'went through things they shouldn't have' amid alcoholism battle

Celebrities

How to get Holly Willoughby's dress today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral maxi dress from Love Shack Fancy

Celebrities

Rylan Clark reportedly has a new boyfriend

Who is Rylan Clark's 'new boyfriend' Declan Doyle? Meet the Geordie Shore star

Celebrities

Stacey is heading off on her hen do

Stacey Solomon gives Joe Swash a 'responsibility list' as she jets off on hen do

Celebrities

The emotional final scenes of Stranger Things 4 left viewers in tears

This heartbreaking Stranger Things moment that was completely improvised

Netflix

Pete has opened up about his son Junior's music career

Peter Andre praises son Junior's work ethic as he embarks on music career

Celebrities

Merlin has shared an update on his bowel cancer battle

First Dates barman Merlin issues bowel cancer update as he has more surgery

Celebrities

You can now get a hangover tablet

New £1 hangover pill is now available to buy in the UK

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Oasis

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her lemon skater dress from Oasis

Celebrities