Pugs and French Bulldogs could be banned in the UK

14 April 2022, 10:23 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 10:27

French bulldogs and pugs could be banned in the UK
French bulldogs and pugs could be banned in the UK. Picture: Alamy
The Blue Cross charity has accused breeders of being complicit in a 'vicious cycle of over-breeding' the pets.

Pugs and French Bulldogs could be banned in the UK after a crackdown on 'dangerous' breeding.

Pet charity, Blue Cross, accused breeders of encouraging a ‘vicious cycle of over-breeding’ which is dangerous to the pups.

According to the charity, 20 percent of dogs in the UK are flat-faced breeds (brachycephalic), but a rise in ‘cute’ adverts on social media has led to more demand for the pups, who are being diagnosed with health issues.

These include conditions such as pulmonic stenosis, skin disease, obstructed breathing and spinal deformities.

Over the past two years, Blue Cross vets claim to have treated over 5,000 brachycephalic pets, with warnings this number will continue to rise.

Becky Thwaites, Head of Public Affairs at Blue Cross, told The Sun: "We have already started contacting MPs.

"Ultimately Blue Cross is determined to see the end of the poor breeding of flat-faced dogs and are considering all options both legislative and non-legislative to achieve this."

Blue Cross added to Birmingham Live: "We’re working with MPs on how to achieve an end to poor breeding of these breeds, which leads to major health defects.

“We will be watching with interest to see the impact of the change of law in Australia, but we’re not calling for a ban on these breeds, we just want to see healthier versions of these breeds.

"We’re are also calling on advertisers to phase out using these breeds in their advertising with our #EndTheTrend campaign."

There are currently four breeds of dog that are already banned in the UK: the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.

According to the government, a dog's legal status is based ‘on what it looks like, rather than its breed or name.’

But the RSPCA argues that dogs ‘should not be judged on how they look’ and are campaigning for this policy to be changed.

Currently, police and council wardens have the power to take a banned dog away, even if it's not acting dangerously or if there has been no complaint.

At the moment, police can confiscate a banned dog, even if it’s not acting dangerously. If it's in a private place, police need a warrant.

