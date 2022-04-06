Hilarious moment dog rings doorbell after getting bored waiting for owners to let her in

Diamond the black Labrador is one smart pooch! Picture: TikTok/@doriandavis077

This clever (and very impatient) pooch worked out how to get her owner's attention.

A dog called Diamond has gone viral after her owners revealed the hilarious way she asks to be let back in the house.

In the footage shared on TikTok by @doriandavis077, the gorgeous black Labrador can be seen approaching the front door and waiting for a moment for the door to open.

However, after becoming impatient waiting for her humans, Diamond can be soon reaching up and using her paws to ring the doorbell.

She does this several times in the video, and at one moment makes the most adorable face when she thinks she can hear them coming.

The owners uploaded the video with the caption: "We didn't get to the door fast enough for her!!"

The video has been viewed a massive 13million times in just three days and has been liked by 2.9million people.

Some people in the comments were worried about the amount of time Diamond spent outside waiting to be let in, however, one of the owners explained that she was in the bathroom at the time and her daughters have been taught to never answer the door to people they don't know.

Diamond's owners explained that she has learnt to tell them when she needs to come in by watching their daughter do the same. Picture: TikTok/@doriandavis077

They added that they keep a "watchful eye" on her when she goes outside to do her business.

In fact, it looks like – from earlier TikToks posted by the same people – that Diamond uses this method all the time to tell her owners when she's done going to the toilet.

In one video, they explain: "Our seven month old pup called Diamond learned to press the doorbell button by watching our youngest daughter repeatedly ring the door bell.

"Now the pup rings the door bell every time she is finished playing outside."

One person commented on the post: "What a good girl!", while another added: "So beautiful and smart."

Our thoughts exactly!

