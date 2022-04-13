List of UK beaches which are banning dogs from May

13 April 2022, 14:04

Dogs are banned from some beaches this summer
Dogs are banned from some beaches this summer. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Dogs have been banned from sandy beaches across Cornwall and Devon again this year.

Councils up and down the country have recently set out restrictions which ban dogs from visiting the beach during busy seasons.

Some of the bans start from as early as May, and carry through to as late as September.

Local councils enforce the rule under the Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO), with the orders stating that meat-based excrement dogs leave behind can cause risk of toxicara in humans.

So if you’re thinking about taking your furry friend to Cornwall or Devon this summer, it’s important to check out our list of beaches below.

Dogs will be banned from many beaches next month
Dogs will be banned from many beaches next month. Picture: Alamy

Bournemouth beaches

These beaches do not allow dogs from May 1 and September 30:

  • Alum Chine
  • Durley Chine
  • West Cliff
  • East Cliff
  • West of Fisherman's Walk beach
  • East of Southbourne to just before Hengistbury Head

Torbay

These beaches have banned dogs between 1 May and 30 September:

  • Breakwater Beach
  • Broadsands Beach
  • Corbyn Head
  • Goodrington Sands - South Sands: between the cliffs at the southern end and the signs at Middlestone to the North
  • Hollicombe Beach
  • Meadfoot Beach- South western part between notices displayed on the foreshore
  • Oddicombe Beach
  • Paignton Sands
  • Preston Sands
  • Shoalstone Pool
  • Torre Abbey Sands

During these peak times, dogs must also be kept on a lead on promenades opposite the beaches listed above.

Cornwall

These beaches have a ban on dogs between 10am and 6pm from July 1 to August 31:

  • Cadgwith Cove
  • Castle Beach
  • Cawsand Beach
  • Chapel Porth Beach
  • Church Cove
  • Harveys Towans (Godrevy Point, Hayle)
  • Housel Bay
  • Kennack Sands Beach
  • Kynance Cove
  • Maenporth Beach
  • Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach
  • Wherry Town to Battery Rocks
  • Longrock level crossing to Marazion
  • Perranuthnoe
  • Poldu Beach
  • Polurrian Cove Beach
  • Porthcurno
  • Porthgwarra Beach
  • Porthgwidden Beach
  • Porthleven West
  • Porthpean Beach
  • Portmellon Cove
  • Porthreath Beach including Harbour
  • Praa Sands Beach
  • Readymoney Cove
  • St George's Well
  • St Ives Harbour Beach
  • Summer's Beach
  • Swanpool Beach
  • Tattam's Beach
  • Tunnel Beach

Some beaches in Cornwall also have restrictions from May 15 to September 30.

Those areas with Blue Flag and Seaside Awards are required to have longer restrictions and include:

  • Carbis Bay Beach
  • Crackington Haven
  • Crooklets Beach
  • Gyllyngvase Beach
  • Polzeath Beach
  • Porth Beach
  • Porthmeor Beach
  • Porthminister Beach
  • Porthtowan Beach
  • Sennen Beach
  • Trevone Beach
  • Widemouth Beach

There are also some beaches which have an all year round ban on dogs, including:

  • Carnsew Pool
  • Copperhouse Pool
  • Hayle Estuary

If a pet owner were to break these rules, they could face a hefty fine between £100 to £1,000.

Dogs could be banned from a beach near you
Dogs could be banned from a beach near you. Picture: Alamy

Christchurch

These beaches have a dog ban between May 1 and September:

  • Avon Beach
  • Friars Cliff Beach
  • Highcliffe Beach between groynes H8 and H8

Poole

Dogs are banned from these beaches between May 1 and September 30:

  • Shore Road
  • Flaghead Chine
  • Canford Cliffs
  • Branksome Chine
  • West of Fisherman's Walk beach
  • East of Southbourne to just before Hengistbury Head

Bridport

There is a ban on dogs between May 1 and September 30 from these beaches in Bridport:

  • Seatown Beach
  • West Bay Beach

Charmouth and Lyme Regis

  • Charmouth Beach - ban between May and September 30
  • Lyme Regis front beach - ban between May 1 and September 30

Purbeck

  • Swanage Beach - ban between May 1 and September 3

East Devon

  • Exmouth beach - ban from May 1 to September 30 in the central beach.
  • Sidmouth Town Beach - ban from the main town beach from May 1 to September 30.
  • Sidmouth Jacobs Ladder beach - ban from immediate area of Jacobs ladder from May 1 to September 30.
  • Seaton Beach - ban from the middle section between May 1 and September 30.
  • Beer Beach - ban from the western half from May 1 to September 30.
  • Budleigh Salterton Beach - ban from the centre portion of the beach between May 1 and September 30.

If you want more information, please visit your local council's website.

