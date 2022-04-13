List of UK beaches which are banning dogs from May

Dogs have been banned from sandy beaches across Cornwall and Devon again this year.

Councils up and down the country have recently set out restrictions which ban dogs from visiting the beach during busy seasons.

Some of the bans start from as early as May, and carry through to as late as September.

Local councils enforce the rule under the Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO), with the orders stating that meat-based excrement dogs leave behind can cause risk of toxicara in humans.

So if you’re thinking about taking your furry friend to Cornwall or Devon this summer, it’s important to check out our list of beaches below.

Bournemouth beaches

These beaches do not allow dogs from May 1 and September 30:

Alum Chine

Durley Chine

West Cliff

East Cliff

West of Fisherman's Walk beach

East of Southbourne to just before Hengistbury Head

Torbay

These beaches have banned dogs between 1 May and 30 September:

Breakwater Beach

Broadsands Beach

Corbyn Head

Goodrington Sands - South Sands: between the cliffs at the southern end and the signs at Middlestone to the North

Hollicombe Beach

Meadfoot Beach- South western part between notices displayed on the foreshore

Oddicombe Beach

Paignton Sands

Preston Sands

Shoalstone Pool

Torre Abbey Sands

During these peak times, dogs must also be kept on a lead on promenades opposite the beaches listed above.

Cornwall

These beaches have a ban on dogs between 10am and 6pm from July 1 to August 31:

Cadgwith Cove

Castle Beach

Cawsand Beach

Chapel Porth Beach

Church Cove

Harveys Towans (Godrevy Point, Hayle)

Housel Bay

Kennack Sands Beach

Kynance Cove

Maenporth Beach

Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach

Wherry Town to Battery Rocks

Longrock level crossing to Marazion

Perranuthnoe

Poldu Beach

Polurrian Cove Beach

Porthcurno

Porthgwarra Beach

Porthgwidden Beach

Porthleven West

Porthpean Beach

Portmellon Cove

Porthreath Beach including Harbour

Praa Sands Beach

Readymoney Cove

St George's Well

St Ives Harbour Beach

Summer's Beach

Swanpool Beach

Tattam's Beach

Tunnel Beach

Some beaches in Cornwall also have restrictions from May 15 to September 30.

Those areas with Blue Flag and Seaside Awards are required to have longer restrictions and include:

Carbis Bay Beach

Crackington Haven

Crooklets Beach

Gyllyngvase Beach

Polzeath Beach

Porth Beach

Porthmeor Beach

Porthminister Beach

Porthtowan Beach

Sennen Beach

Trevone Beach

Widemouth Beach

There are also some beaches which have an all year round ban on dogs, including:

Carnsew Pool

Copperhouse Pool

Hayle Estuary

If a pet owner were to break these rules, they could face a hefty fine between £100 to £1,000.

Christchurch

These beaches have a dog ban between May 1 and September:

Avon Beach

Friars Cliff Beach

Highcliffe Beach between groynes H8 and H8

Poole

Dogs are banned from these beaches between May 1 and September 30:

Shore Road

Flaghead Chine

Canford Cliffs

Branksome Chine

West of Fisherman's Walk beach

East of Southbourne to just before Hengistbury Head

Bridport

There is a ban on dogs between May 1 and September 30 from these beaches in Bridport:

Seatown Beach

West Bay Beach

Charmouth and Lyme Regis

Charmouth Beach - ban between May and September 30

Lyme Regis front beach - ban between May 1 and September 30

Purbeck

Swanage Beach - ban between May 1 and September 3

East Devon

Exmouth beach - ban from May 1 to September 30 in the central beach.

Sidmouth Town Beach - ban from the main town beach from May 1 to September 30.

Sidmouth Jacobs Ladder beach - ban from immediate area of Jacobs ladder from May 1 to September 30.

Seaton Beach - ban from the middle section between May 1 and September 30.

Beer Beach - ban from the western half from May 1 to September 30.

Budleigh Salterton Beach - ban from the centre portion of the beach between May 1 and September 30.

If you want more information, please visit your local council's website.