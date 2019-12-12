Poisonous new species of house spider discovered which can 'rot human flesh' with single bite

People in Mexico are being warned of this new species of spider. Picture: Getty Images

A new species of spider has been discovered in Mexico which rots human flesh.

If you're scared of creepy crawlies, it’s probably the right time to look away because a dangerous new species of spider has been discovered.

Scientists found the creature has venom so potent, that it can actually rot human flesh with a single bite.

Named the Loxosceles tenochtitlan, the spider can cause lesions of dead flesh up to 14 inches (40cm) wide.

While the bite is not fatal, it will leave a permanent scar and can take up to seven months to heal.

When they attack children, the bite can even be more dangerous as it can get into the blood stream and destroy red blood cells, but this is very rare.

Una araña violinista nativa de nuestro país, la primera considerada originaria de la región del Valle de México, fue descubierta por un grupo de estudiantes de la @UNAM_MX quienes la denominaron Loxosceles Tenochtitlan. pic.twitter.com/QFri260hnR — Mariano Riva Palacio (@JMRivaPalacio) December 3, 2019

Luckily for Brits, it doesn’t seem to have made its way to the UK and was spotted in central Mexico in the city of Tlaxcala.

It’s a species of violin spider, also known as the recluse spider, and was recorded by the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Professor Alejandro Valdez-Mondragon said: “As it is very similar to the Loxosceles misteca we thought that it had been introduced to this region by the shipping of ornamental plants, but when doing molecular biology studies of both species, we realised that they are completely different.”

This poisonous species can be found in holes between objects, furniture or in walls, with Professor Valdez-Mondragon adding: “We provide them with the temperature, humidity and food to establish themselves in our homes, which puts us at risk of having an accident with them, although they also perform an important ecological function when feeding on insects.”

Experts are warning those in Mexico to avoid attracting the spider by keeping their homes tidy and removing any potential hiding spots.

What are Loxosceles Tenochtitlan spiders?

Loxoceles spiders have potent tissue-destroying venom that can cause lesions in the skin of up to 40cm.

Females’ are twice as poisonous as males, however, they only bite humans if they feel intimidated or attacked.

The creepy crawlies are usually drawn to places with rubbish as they can feed on the insects around it.

Mexico is known for being home to a huge number of these creepy crawlies known as Loxosceles, with 40 out of the 140 species being native to the country.