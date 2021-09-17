Police issue warning to shop owners over selling baked beans to kids amid bizarre TikTok trend

Police have issued a warning over the bizarre trend (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

A new TikTok trend called 'beaning' has seen kids vandalise property with baked beans.

Police have issued a warning to shop owners and parents amid a bizarre new trend that sees kids vandalise property using baked beans.

'Beaning' sees pranksters smear cars, gardens and other property in the canned food, before posting a video to TikTok with the hashtag ‘bean bandits’.

The trend prompted the police to urge shopkeepers to be wary of kids buying large quantities of beans, and also warned parents of the possibility they are taking them from home.

Shopkeepers have been warned to be wary of youths buying large quantities of beans. Picture: Getty

As reported by Metro, PCSO Michelle Owens from West Yorkshire Police said: "It has come to the attention of the police that a new trend has started by groups of youths called “beaning”.

"This involves youths throwing the contents of a can of beans over properties, very similar to the trend of throwing eggs at properties.

"If you work in a shop, please can you be aware of youths buying large quantities of cans of beans.

Beans have been thrown on cars in videos posted to TikTok (stock image). Picture: Getty

"If you have children living at home, please be mindful if you see them removing cans of beans from the family home."

Surrey Live reported last month that pranksters had smeared beans onto front doors and cars, and officers confirmed that residents in Wonersh - where the incident occurred - were ‘understandably distressed’.