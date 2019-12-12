This pooper scooper robot automatically detects and cleans up your animal's mess

By Mared Parry

This will put an end to having to do that disgusting messy task yourself.

Picking up after your dog has made a mess is a task that absolutely everyone dreads, but those days are dead and gone now thanks to this amazing new invention.

This brilliant new robot, dubbed the ‘Robotic Poop-Scooper’ can automatically detect and clean up your dog’s poo.

The amazing tech device will make life so much easier for pet owners. Picture: BEETL

The high tech device - that will undoubtedly save you a lot of hassle - uses computer vision to detect the poo, before manoeuvring over to it and picking it up.

Tech firm Beetl Robotics, who are the ones behind the robot, revealed the reason behind the invention: “Nobody likes picking up poop, so we built a computer vision-enabled robot to address the needs of dog owners everywhere.”

The fab robot works by taking multiple photos of the garden, before uploading them to the cloud.

It works to pick up any disgusting mess automatically. Picture: BEETL

After doing this the clever digital system identifies any dog poo, and sends back the location to the robot. The robot then navigates to the location, and uses a pick and lift mechanism. Magic!

Finally, after the most disgusting part is completed, the waste is dropped into an in-ground composter.

Unfortunately, it remains unclear at this moment in time how much the handy robot will cost, or when it will be available.

Your naughty pups' mess will be dealt with. Picture: Getty

But despite this it still seems that many eager people can’t wait to get their hands on one of the handy devices.

Commenting on Beetl Robotics’ YouTUbe video of the robot in action, on user said: “Shut up and take my money!”

Another added: “I thought about making something similar to this, awesome work!”