Pothole-related breakdowns hit three year high

14 January 2022, 14:08

Potholes are among the road issues responsible for 10,000 breakdowns are every year
Potholes are among the road issues responsible for 10,000 breakdowns are every year. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Potholes can cause broken suspension springs, distorted wheels and damage to the shock absorbers of a vehicle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pothole-related breakdowns have hit a three year high, new figures show.

On average, around 27 cars are breaking down every single day thanks to potholes caused by damp weather.

According to the RAC, more than 10,000 breakdowns are caused by potholes every year, with the significant road issue causing broken suspension springs, distorted wheels and damage to shock absorbers.

It isn't only the figures that show the growing pothole problem across the UK, with the RAC Report on Motoring finding that 46 per cent of people think the quality of roads is a problem - up 38 per cent from the year before.

Around 27 cars are breaking down every single day thanks to potholes caused by damp weather
Around 27 cars are breaking down every single day thanks to potholes caused by damp weather. Picture: Getty

And it is no wonder, with the RAC Pothole Index also revealing that Brits are now one and a half times more likely to break down after hitting a pothole than they were six years ago.

The RAC's head of roads policy, Nicholas Lyes, said of the news: "Potholed roads are a menace, not a mere annoyance – they can cause thousands of pounds of unnecessary damage to drivers’ vehicles, make using our roads uncomfortable and can be a serious road safety hazard for anyone on two wheels.

"It is almost entirely avoidable if roads were maintained properly.

"With drivers contributing so much in terms of tax to the Government the very least they deserve are roads that are fit-for-purpose."

Annual funding for more than 9.5 million pothole repairs has been removed from council budgets
Annual funding for more than 9.5 million pothole repairs has been removed from council budgets. Picture: Getty

This comes after analysis of the Local Government Association found that annual funding for more than 9.5 million pothole repairs has been removed from council budgets.

In October 2021, it was revealed that councils in England were receiving £1.2million less than the year before each for road repairs, a £399million reduction in total.

Potholes are often caused by water getting inside the concrete and expanding when frozen
Potholes are often caused by water getting inside the concrete and expanding when frozen. Picture: Getty

David Renard, the Local Government Association's transport spokesman, said: "Councils are working hard to keep our roads safe and resilient, repairing potholes as quickly as they can.

"However, it would already take £10bn and more than a decade to clear the current local roads repair backlog, with the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent cancellation of key planned works risking extending this backlog further.

"With long-term and consistent investment in local road maintenance in the spending review, councils can embark on the widespread improvement of our roads that is desperately needed, to the benefit of all road users up and down the country, including cyclists."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A bride has sent her friends a demanding list of rules

Bridesmaids drop out of friend’s wedding after she demands they spend £1,500 on bridal events
A spider was found on a London train

Huge tarantula found by passenger on London train

The new park is coming to Milton Keynes

New Ninja Warrior adventure park to open in the UK next month
A school in Cheshire has banned un-branded coats on school grounds

School leaves pupils 'freezing' after confiscating coats without official logo

News

Are these men the same height?

Can you identify the tallest man in this mind-boggling brainteaser?

Trending on Heart

Here is the full cast for The Bay series 3

The Bay season 3 cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Nadeem Islam is starring as Jamal Rahma in The Bay series 3

The Bay series 3 cast: How old is Nadeem Islam and who is the Jamal Rahman actor?

TV & Movies

Brendan Cole left Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

The reason Brendan Cole left Strictly Come Dancing

TV & Movies

Reece played the little Irish boy in the 1997 film

Child actor who played the little Irish boy in Titanic is still getting paid 25 years later

TV & Movies

Wendy went on The Repair Shop to get her mother's old writing case restored

Repair Shop guest with terminal cancer in tears as team transform family heirloom

TV & Movies

ricky gervais heart breakfast

Ricky Gervais horrified by Amanda Holden's suggestion he reignites his pop career

Celebrities

Emmerdale fans think Meena will kill Liam

Emmerdale viewers ‘work out’ shock Liam Cavanagh twist after Meena showdown

TV & Movies

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a new photo of her twins

Leigh-Anne Pinnock breastfeeds twins at the same time in adorable new photo

Celebrities

The challenge is to work out how many horses are in this picture

Incredibly hard brainteaser asks 'how many horses do you see in this picture?'
A woman has said she only has time to shower three times a week

Mum-of-two admits she only has time to shower three times a week
Paula Lane starred in Coronation Street

Who did Paula Lane play in Coronation Street and where is she now?

TV & Movies

A new theme park is opening in Kent

An incredible new inflatable theme park is opening in the UK

There has been more than 150 complaints about Meena in Emmerdale

Emmerdale hit with 156 Ofcom complaints over shock Meena scenes

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a polkadot dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polkadot dress from Rixo

Celebrities

Denise Van Outen and her fiancé Eddie have split

Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall replaced on Celebrity Gogglebox after shock split

Gogglebox