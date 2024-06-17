Pride Month: Resources for mental health and self-care

17 June 2024, 17:23

Pride month is celebrated in June
Pride month is celebrated in June. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here are some helpful resources so you can gain a better understanding of Pride month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pride Month has arrived and we can't wait to celebrate!

With various Pride events taking place across the country, it is crucial to remember how important this movement is.

While this month is a reminder of how far the UK has come in terms of LGBTQIA+ rights, it also shines a light on how far we still need to go.

To mark Pride month this June, we have compiled some resources to help you learn a bit more about Pride and how you, or someone you know, can receive support as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

There are various ways you can show Pride support
There are various ways you can show Pride support. Picture: Alamy

Learn more about Pride

The following resources will be able to provide more information about Pride month including important historical facts, ideas on how to celebrate Pride at work and what the different Pride flags mean.

Coming out support

If you or anyone you know would like to receive coming out support, the following websites can provide helpful advice.

READ MORE: 'I went viral for wearing a dress to prom - this is what I've learnt about being my authentic self'

READ MORE: Pride Month 2024: 8 of the best LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Pride is celebrated across the world
Pride is celebrated across the world. Picture: Getty

LGBTQIA+ charities

The following LGBTQIA+ charities can provide advice and support to members of the community and allies. They offer educational services and events to promote LGBTQIA+ awareness across the world.

We would also like to remind you to always do your own research into any charity organisation before donating.

Stonewall

Stonewall was founded in 1989 by a group of activists who were campaigning against Section 28 of the Local Government Act. This clause banned the ‘promotion of homosexuality’ by local councils and British schools.

Their website states: "Our campaigns drive positive change in public attitudes and public policy.

"We ensure LGBTQ+ people can thrive throughout our lives by building deep, sustained change programmes with the institutions that have the biggest impact on us, whether we’re learning, working, praying or playing sport.

"We make sure that the world hears and learns from LGBTQ+ communities, and our work is grounded in evidence and expertise."

Pride month is celebrated in June
Pride month is celebrated in June. Picture: Alamy

Hidayah

Hidayah is the Arabic word meaning ‘guidance’ and the charity supports and serves queer Muslims in the UK, the US and across the world.

Founded in 2017, they promote social justice and education to ‘counter discrimination, prejudice and injustice’.

They hold monthly meetups in cities across the UK and also work with universities and companies to deliver educational workshops, talks and conferences about their community.

MindOut

MindOut is a mental health service run by and for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer people.

They work to improve the mental wellbeing of all LGBTQ communities and are based in Brighton and Hove. The charity provides an online ‘live chat’ service, as well as support groups and mentoring projects.

Black Trans Alliance

Black Trans Alliance was founded in 2020 is a black queer and trans led non-profit organisation that supports black trans and non-binary people in London and the wider community.

According to their website, their mission is to ‘support, protect and amplify’ the voices of their community through ‘advocacy, education, visibility and empowerment’.

Their Hardship Fund also provides financial support to people who need housing, utilities, food, and medication.

Global’s Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise support small charities across the UK which offer help to people in the LGBTQ+ community in their hour of need.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

'I went viral for wearing a dress to prom - this is what I've learnt about being my authentic self'

'I went viral for wearing a dress to prom - this is what I've learnt about being my authentic self'
June 2024 weather has been wet and windy so far

Why has it been so cold in June in 2024?

Weather

The summer solstice in the UK marks the official start of the warmer months

When is summer solstice 2024? Date, what happens and all you need to know

Weather

June's weather has been disappointing for many living in the UK

Is this going to be the coldest June on record? Brits left worried over summer forecast

Weather

Tesco has issued a product recall for their chocolate multipacks

Tesco issues urgent chocolate recall with crucial peanut allergy warning

News

Trending on Heart

Gordon Ramsay is sporting a nasty bruise following a traumatic bike accident

Gordon Ramsay reveals he's 'lucky to be here' after horrific cycling accident left him in hospital

Showbiz

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival London timings: When does the show start and finish?

Showbiz

MAFS Australia's Timothy and Lucinda no longer follow each other on social media

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy unfollow each other amid shock feud

Married at First Sight

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have addressed the off-screen romance rumours

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton dating in real life?

TV & Movies

Ruth Jones and James Cordon wrote Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones opens up about writing Christmas special with James Corden

Showbiz

Gavin and Stacey is coming back for a final episode this Christmas

Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones 'leaks' shock death spoilers for Christmas episode

Showbiz

Eloise Bridgerton is in no rush to find her perfect match in the Nerflix series

Who does Eloise Bridgerton marry in the Netflix series?

TV & Movies

Hyacinth Bridgerton will be the seventh love story in the series

Who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry? The youngest sibling's husband according to the books

TV & Movies

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? The unlucky Islander revealed

TV & Movies

Bridgerton season 4 is all fans can talk about following Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, trailer, spoilers and storylines

TV & Movies

The Bridgerton family consists of eight children and one grandchild

The Bridgerton family tree including siblings, husbands and wives and children

TV & Movies

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Showbiz

Sally Hawkins will not be in Paddington in Peru

Why is Sally Hawkins not in Paddington 3? The real reason for her exit revealed

Showbiz

Charlotte's ex-wife has spoken out for the first time

The Traitors star Charlotte's ex-wife breaks silence on Conor Maynard baby shock

Showbiz

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has become a fan favourite on the show

Nicola Coughlan life away from Bridgerton including age, height and TV career

TV & Movies

Pink Summer Carnival merchandise

Pink Summer Carnival merchandise revealed

Showbiz