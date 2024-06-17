Pride Month: Resources for mental health and self-care

Pride month is celebrated in June. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here are some helpful resources so you can gain a better understanding of Pride month.

Pride Month has arrived and we can't wait to celebrate!

With various Pride events taking place across the country, it is crucial to remember how important this movement is.

While this month is a reminder of how far the UK has come in terms of LGBTQIA+ rights, it also shines a light on how far we still need to go.

To mark Pride month this June, we have compiled some resources to help you learn a bit more about Pride and how you, or someone you know, can receive support as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

There are various ways you can show Pride support. Picture: Alamy

Learn more about Pride

The following resources will be able to provide more information about Pride month including important historical facts, ideas on how to celebrate Pride at work and what the different Pride flags mean.

Coming out support

If you or anyone you know would like to receive coming out support, the following websites can provide helpful advice.

Pride is celebrated across the world. Picture: Getty

LGBTQIA+ charities

The following LGBTQIA+ charities can provide advice and support to members of the community and allies. They offer educational services and events to promote LGBTQIA+ awareness across the world.

We would also like to remind you to always do your own research into any charity organisation before donating.

Stonewall

Stonewall was founded in 1989 by a group of activists who were campaigning against Section 28 of the Local Government Act. This clause banned the ‘promotion of homosexuality’ by local councils and British schools.

Their website states: "Our campaigns drive positive change in public attitudes and public policy.

"We ensure LGBTQ+ people can thrive throughout our lives by building deep, sustained change programmes with the institutions that have the biggest impact on us, whether we’re learning, working, praying or playing sport.

"We make sure that the world hears and learns from LGBTQ+ communities, and our work is grounded in evidence and expertise."

Hidayah

Hidayah is the Arabic word meaning ‘guidance’ and the charity supports and serves queer Muslims in the UK, the US and across the world.

Founded in 2017, they promote social justice and education to ‘counter discrimination, prejudice and injustice’.

They hold monthly meetups in cities across the UK and also work with universities and companies to deliver educational workshops, talks and conferences about their community.

MindOut

MindOut is a mental health service run by and for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer people.

They work to improve the mental wellbeing of all LGBTQ communities and are based in Brighton and Hove. The charity provides an online ‘live chat’ service, as well as support groups and mentoring projects.

Black Trans Alliance

Black Trans Alliance was founded in 2020 is a black queer and trans led non-profit organisation that supports black trans and non-binary people in London and the wider community.

According to their website, their mission is to ‘support, protect and amplify’ the voices of their community through ‘advocacy, education, visibility and empowerment’.

Their Hardship Fund also provides financial support to people who need housing, utilities, food, and medication.

Global’s Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise support small charities across the UK which offer help to people in the LGBTQ+ community in their hour of need.