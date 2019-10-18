Primark forced to pull London tea towel off shelves after shoppers spot string of hilarious errors

By Naomi Bartram

Primark has been forced to pull it’s London themed tea towels off the shelves after shoppers noticed a string of errors.

While shoppers usually go mad for Primark’s matching pyjama sets and adorable homeware, their most recent bargain hasn’t exactly gone down well.

In fact, the retailer has now been forced to pull a London-themed tea towel off its shelves after eagle-eyed customers spotted the product was littered with errors.

Not only were some of the city’s major landmarks in the wrong places - including the London Eye which has been placed north of the River Thames - but Big Ben was standing on its own detached from the Houses of Parliament, and also on the wrong side of the river.

Westminster Abbey was also drawn wrongly on the south bank, while The Gherkin and St Paul’s Cathedral both featured on the wrong side of Tower Bridge.

When it comes to spelling and grammar, things don’t get much better as ‘Westminster’ was spelled ‘Westminister’ and the apostrophe in ‘St Paul's’ was totally missing.

While it would be easy to miss some of these mistakes, luckily one Primark fan posted pictures of the tea towel on her Instagram account and explained each error.

"Just dried the dishes with my new Primark tea towel which is geographically very troubling," she wrote.

"Check it out. Big Ben isn't attached to anything and it's on the wrong side of the Thames, as is the London Eye."

Pointing out the further errors, she continued: "St Paul's and the Gherkin are the wrong side of Tower Bridge."

Westminister. It's not only geographically challenged the spelling and punctuation need a makeover and dont get me started on Swans taller than taxis — Vic Norman (@DragonandFlagon) October 14, 2019

And it looks like she’s not the only one concerned by the retailer’s blunders, as Vic Norman – who does historical walking tours in London – said on Twitter: “It’s not only geographically challenged, the spelling and punctuation need a makeover.

“And don’t get me started on Swans taller than taxis.”

The multipack of tea towels were on sale for £2.50, but Primark decided to withdraw them following the backlash.

A Primark spokesperson said: “Where we identify a typing error on one of our products, we will remove the product concerned from sale as quickly as possible.

“Customers who purchased the product can return it to one of our stores for a full refund and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

This comes after the popular highstreet store came under fire from eagle-eyed fans who spotted a spelling error on their Friends’ T-shirts which said “I’d rather be watchng Friends”.

Another shopper also spotted her Disney top carried a Harry Potter logo.