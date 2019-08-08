Primark's autumn winter homeware range is here - and prices start from as little as £1
8 August 2019, 17:04
If you're wanting to revamp your home but still need to stay within budget, make a trip to Primark.
We are OBSESSED with Primark's new A/W homeware collection and it's just dropped - so go get your hands on it ASAP.
The warm-toned collection is full of yellows, pinks, oranges and navy shades and are the perfect little additions to any home that needs an Autumnal update.
Prices start from £1 for some of the candles and the whole launch is very affordable, with a double duvet cover only setting you back £11.
From cushions to personalised pinboards, the range is broad and is obviously super stylish.
Have a look at the drop below and let us know what parts are your favourites!