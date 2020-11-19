What is Prince William’s statement on Princess Diana’s Panorama interview?

What did Prince William say about the Panorama investigation? Picture: PA

Find out what Prince William has said about the investigation into Princess Diana's Panorama interview.

Prince William has welcomed an investigation into his mother's BBC Panorama interview, saying it's a 'step in the right direction'.

The Duke of Cambridge said that the probe into Martin Bashir's controversial TV appearance with Princess Diana in 1995 should help 'establish the truth'.

The investigation will seek to discover what steps the BBC and Bashir took to land the interview.

The Panorama interview was when Princess Diana said the now-famous phrase: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

What has Prince William said about the investigation?

In a statement released on Wednesday, Prince William said: “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction.

“It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

Prince William has released a statement. Picture: PA

The BBC has appointed Lord Dyson, former Master of the Rolls and head of civil justice, to lead the independent investigation.

It will seek to discover what steps the team took to land the interview, which took place on November 20 1995.

It comes after Diana's brother - Earl Spencer - claimed that Bashir showed him “false bank statements” to attempt to get interview time with her.

The BBC has claimed that Princess Diana had written a note saying that she did not see the false bank statement, and that they didn't impact her decision to do the interview.

The interview took place in 1995. Picture: PA

Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC said: “The BBC is determined to get to the truth about these events and that is why we have commissioned an independent investigation.

“Formerly Master of the Rolls and a Justice of the Supreme Court, Lord Dyson is an eminent and highly respected figure who will lead a thorough process.”

Lord Dyson added: “This is an important investigation which I will start straight away. I will ensure it is both thorough and fair.”

