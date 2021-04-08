Pubs announce plans to open at midnight on April 12

8 April 2021, 07:40 | Updated: 8 April 2021, 07:53

A small number of pubs will open at midnight on Sunday night (stock images)
A small number of pubs will open at midnight on Sunday night (stock images). Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Pubs in England will be allowed to reopen their doors on Monday April 12.

A small number of pubs have announced plans to start serving drinks at midnight on April 12 as lockdown restrictions ease in England.

A select few with 24-hour licenses and outside areas will open at 12:01am on Sunday night, taking advantage of the first hours they are allowed to trade.

Read more: Full list of businesses allowed to reopen on April 12

The Kentish Belle in Bexley, London, has announced plans open at that time, with closing time at 3:00am.

The pub recently tweeted its opening hours, adding: "TWO seats left for 0001-0300 on Monday 12th.

"Come on, fill her up for us!"

According to The Sun, The Showtime, in Huddersfield will also welcome customers from 12:01am.

Only pubs with outside areas - such as beer gardens, car parks and terraces - will be able to open on April 12, meaning around 40 per cent of England's pubs will be able to welcome customers on that day.

Of the 15,000 pubs opening, only a handful have 24-hour licenses - and it is these pubs that would be able to open at midnight.

Read more: Boris Johnson unveils ‘traffic light system’ for foreign holidays

Brits are expected to drink 15 million pints next week (stock image)
Brits are expected to drink 15 million pints next week (stock image). Picture: Getty

Major pub chains - such as Wetherspoons and Young's - will open their doors at their usual times on Monday, with Wetherspoons at around 9am, and Young's at 11am.

Brits are expected to drink around 15 million pints next week as pubs reopen in the second stage of lockdown-easing.

The 'rule of six' will apply to those visiting, with six people from up to six different households able to sit together outside.

NOW READ:

Government confirms Covid vaccine passports may be used for holidays, pubs and football games

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The hilarious note was shared on Twitter (right: stock image)

Woman finds brutal teacher's message about her 'annoying voice' in old school leaving book
Buckingham Palace is opening for picnics this summer

The Queen is opening Buckingham Palace garden for picnics this summer

Royals

An expert has revealed why you should ditch the fitted sheet

Hotel expert says you should get rid of your fitted sheet for a better night's sleep
The mum has been praised for her hack on Instagram

Mum shares incredible way she removes scratches from her stainless steel fridge using toothpaste
Primark is reopening in England this month

When does Primark open and what are the new opening times?

News

Trending on Heart

Temptation Island season 2 is airing on E4 right now

Temptation Island season 2: Where are the couples now and what happened after the show?

TV & Movies

Hashu is playing as Syed on The Circle

Who is Hashu Mohammed from The Circle? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

The winner of The Circle will be crowned on Friday...

Who will win The Circle UK?

TV & Movies

Andrew has reportedly been approached to play Tony Blair in the final series

Fleabag's 'hot priest' Andrew Scott 'approached to star as Tony Blair in The Crown'

TV & Movies

Luisa Zissman has had her horse stuffed

Luisa Zissman cries as she’s reunited with dead horse after having him preserved by taxidermist

Celebrities

A Harry Potter fan has shared the theory on Twitter

Harry Potter fans are just realising Snape's first lines hinted at his love for Lily

TV & Movies