Pubs announce plans to open at midnight on April 12

A small number of pubs will open at midnight on Sunday night (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Pubs in England will be allowed to reopen their doors on Monday April 12.

A small number of pubs have announced plans to start serving drinks at midnight on April 12 as lockdown restrictions ease in England.

A select few with 24-hour licenses and outside areas will open at 12:01am on Sunday night, taking advantage of the first hours they are allowed to trade.

The Kentish Belle in Bexley, London, has announced plans open at that time, with closing time at 3:00am.

The pub recently tweeted its opening hours, adding: "TWO seats left for 0001-0300 on Monday 12th.

"Come on, fill her up for us!"

REOPENING WEEK HOURS:

- Mon 12th 0001-0300 / 1300-2200

- Tue 13th 1500-2200

- Wed 14th 1500-2200

- Thu 15th 1200-2300

- Fri 16th 1200-2300

- Sat 17th 1200-2300

- Sun 18th 1400-1800



TWO seats left for 0001-0300 on Monday 12th. Come on, fill her up for us! pic.twitter.com/McBpCnxrkV — The Kentish Belle (@thekentishbelle) April 6, 2021

According to The Sun, The Showtime, in Huddersfield will also welcome customers from 12:01am.

Only pubs with outside areas - such as beer gardens, car parks and terraces - will be able to open on April 12, meaning around 40 per cent of England's pubs will be able to welcome customers on that day.

Of the 15,000 pubs opening, only a handful have 24-hour licenses - and it is these pubs that would be able to open at midnight.

Brits are expected to drink 15 million pints next week (stock image). Picture: Getty

Major pub chains - such as Wetherspoons and Young's - will open their doors at their usual times on Monday, with Wetherspoons at around 9am, and Young's at 11am.

Brits are expected to drink around 15 million pints next week as pubs reopen in the second stage of lockdown-easing.

The 'rule of six' will apply to those visiting, with six people from up to six different households able to sit together outside.

