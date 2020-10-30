Mum praised for 'game-changing' pumpkin carving trick

The mum unveiled the hack on Facebook. Picture: Facebook/Nina Rutherford

A mum has caused a stir on social media after revealing her incredible trick that makes pumpkin carving easy.

Halloween will look very different for most of us this year, but one activity we can still take part in is the age-old tradition of pumpkin carving.

Cutting scary and fun faces into pumpkins is something many of us do with our kids each year, but any parent will know that the act of scooping out the seeds with our hands can make this activity a hassle.

All you'll need is a pumpkin and electric whisk. Picture: Facebook/Nina Rutherford

However, one mum may have just singlehandedly saved Halloween - as her genius trick ensures that you'll be able to carve with minimum mess.

Nina Rutherford, from Falkirk, took to Facebook to tell her friends all about the trick - revealing that all you'll need is a pumpkin and electric hand whisk.

The hack makes it easy to remove the insides of the pumpkin. Picture: Facebook/Nina Rutherford

She revealed that you start by cutting off the top of the pumpkin, then inserting the whisk and using it all round the inside, making sure to go right up the sides.

Once you've done that, you then scoop out the insides with a large spoon.

One of the images she shared shows a completely clean and empty pumpkin.

The woman unveiled her perfectly clean pumpkin. Picture: Facebook/Nina Rutherford

"I feel I need to pass on this Halloween pumpkin hack: Once you have cut the top off get a hand mixer (with one or two whisks on it as both work), use this to detach all the inside of the pumpkin.

"Take the whisks right to the edge of the pumpkin so it scrapes all the bits off, then just scoop out the insides that are now all mush.

"It has just taken me five minutes to do the inside of a pumpkin."

The post has been shared thousands of times, with one person heralding it a 'game-changer'.

Another added: "OMG genius this is."

