Incredibly hard brainteaser asks 'how many horses do you see in this picture?'

The challenge is to work out how many horses are in this picture. Picture: Kids Environment Kids Health

By Heart reporter

A brown and white horse is called a skewbald - but looking at this picture of a family of them might make your eyes go skewiff!

You'd be forgiven for thinking that when it comes to spotting horses, brown and white ones would stick out like a sore thumb - but this tricky picture proves otherwise.

The illustration, originally posted on US website Kids Environment Kids Health has sparked debate amongst people who can't agree on how many horses it features.

And even the artist, Bev Doolittle who named the painting Pintos, has a different answer!

Take a few moments to study the picture below then scroll down to see if your guess matches other peoples'...

How many horses can you see in this illustration? Picture: Kids Environment Kids Health

So how many horses did you spot in the picture above? When this question was posed to Kids Environment Kids Health readers there was a huge range of answers.

Artist Bev Doolittle says there only five horses, but other people claimed to have spotted seven, explaining that there were equine-shaped silhouettes and outlines bumping up their tally.

One person said: "I guess it helps to know we are looking for seven. In that case, I see one on the left looking out, and in the middle four faces are clustered close together.

"In that group the brown nose of one (second from left) covers the right side of the face of the one crouched lowest.

"To the right is a small horse standing sideways, and above it is the rear of the seventh. Unless I am hallucinating."

