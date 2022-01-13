Incredibly hard brainteaser asks 'how many horses do you see in this picture?'

13 January 2022, 18:35

The challenge is to work out how many horses are in this picture
The challenge is to work out how many horses are in this picture. Picture: Kids Environment Kids Health
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A brown and white horse is called a skewbald - but looking at this picture of a family of them might make your eyes go skewiff!

You'd be forgiven for thinking that when it comes to spotting horses, brown and white ones would stick out like a sore thumb - but this tricky picture proves otherwise.

The illustration, originally posted on US website Kids Environment Kids Health has sparked debate amongst people who can't agree on how many horses it features.

And even the artist, Bev Doolittle who named the painting Pintos, has a different answer!

Take a few moments to study the picture below then scroll down to see if your guess matches other peoples'...

How many horses can you see in this illustration?
How many horses can you see in this illustration? Picture: Kids Environment Kids Health

.

.

.

.

.

.

READ NOW: This quiz will reveal which Harry Potter character is your soulmate

So how many horses did you spot in the picture above? When this question was posed to Kids Environment Kids Health readers there was a huge range of answers.

Artist Bev Doolittle says there only five horses, but other people claimed to have spotted seven, explaining that there were equine-shaped silhouettes and outlines bumping up their tally.

One person said: "I guess it helps to know we are looking for seven. In that case, I see one on the left looking out, and in the middle four faces are clustered close together.

"In that group the brown nose of one (second from left) covers the right side of the face of the one crouched lowest.

"To the right is a small horse standing sideways, and above it is the rear of the seventh. Unless I am hallucinating."

How many horses did you see in the picture? Let us know @thisisheart

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Are these men the same height?

Can you identify the tallest man in this mind-boggling brainteaser?
A woman has said she only has time to shower three times a week

Mum-of-two admits she only has time to shower three times a week
A new theme park is opening in Kent

An incredible new inflatable theme park is opening in the UK

Holly Willoughby is wearing a polkadot dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polkadot dress from Rixo

Celebrities

Would you let your toddler drink tea?

Mum causes outrage for letting toddler drinks cups of tea

Trending on Heart

Paula Lane starred in Coronation Street

Who did Paula Lane play in Coronation Street and where is she now?

TV & Movies

There has been more than 150 complaints about Meena in Emmerdale

Emmerdale hit with 156 Ofcom complaints over shock Meena scenes

TV & Movies

Denise Van Outen and her fiancé Eddie have split

Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall replaced on Celebrity Gogglebox after shock split

Gogglebox

Marsha Thomason is starring in The Bay

Who is Marsha Thomason? The Bay actress' age, career and husband revealed

TV & Movies

Here's how many episodes there are of The Bay season 3

The Bay season 3 episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

TV & Movies

Morven Christie starred in The Bay for two series'

The Bay season 3: What happened to DS Lisa Armstrong and why did Morven Christie quit?

TV & Movies

Incredibly, this makeover cost just £170

Mum spends just £170 on trendy shaker style kitchen makeover

Rules of the Game was inspired by the MeToo movement

Is Rules of the Game based on a true story?

TV & Movies

Where was Rules of the Game filmed?

Rules of the Game filming locations: where was the BBC drama filmed?

TV & Movies

Here is the full cast for The Bay series 3

The Bay season 3 cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

A woman has revealed she has kept her pregnancy from her new employers

Mum sparks debate after revealing she hid her pregnancy from new employers
Amanda Holden overjoyed by Simon Cowell's engagement to Lauren Silverman

Amanda Holden overjoyed by Simon Cowell's engagement to Lauren Silverman

Celebrities

Gary Waldhorn has sadly passed away

Dawn French leads tributes to Vicar of Dibley co-star Gary Waldhorn after he dies aged 78

Celebrities

Here's where The Bay season 3 was filmed

Where was The Bay season 3 filmed and is Morecambe a real place?

TV & Movies

Dog owners in the North have been warned about walking their pets

Dog owners issued urgent warning as 150 pets fall ill after walking on the beach