Can you identify the tallest man in this mind-boggling brainteaser?

13 January 2022, 19:42

Are these men the same height?
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The latest brainteaser to leave the internet scratching their heads is a geometric nightmare - here's your chance o solve it!

It's not often you need a ruler when looking at the screen of your phone or laptop - but this brainteaser will get you searching for one.

However, don't go digging through your stationery box just yet - let's see if your eyes can solve this puzzle first.

This image, showing a picture of three men standing on a geometric background, was first shared on Kids Environment Kids Health.

The US website asked: "Which of the figures in the picture do you think would measure the tallest with a ruler? Don't measure – just guess!"

Take a few minutes to study the image below then scroll down for the answer!

Take a moment to look at this picture - who is tallest?
The correct answer is that ALL of the men in the picture are the same height!

If you thought that the man standing on the right appeared the tallest then you are not alone, the lines drawn horizontally and vertically create the illusion the men are ranging from smallest to tallest.

