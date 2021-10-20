Only true Netflix addicts will ace this quiz! Can you guess the show from the emojis?

Can you guess the Netflix title from the emojis? Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

Think you watch a lot of Netflix series? We challenge you to name all the shows spelled out in emojis!

It's hard to imagine life without Netflix, but can you remember all the shows you've streamed on it?

We have become hooked on having brilliant series and films at our fingertips, from Squid Game to Sex Education, to Too Hot To Handle to The Crown.

Now we don't know about you, but we love watching Netflix sprawled on the sofa just as much as we love watching something in bed before we go to sleep.

So it's pretty apt that the bed experts at Mattress Next Day have compiled this very tricky quiz.

They've translated twenty Netflix shows in to emoji.

How many can you guess? The answers are at the bottom of the page... don't scroll to the end, this is a spoiler free zone!

Let us know how you got on, tweet @thisisheart

READ NOW: What dog breed are you? Take this quiz and find out!

Here's the first five... good luck! Picture: MattressNextDay

Is it us or is number 6 impossible? Picture: MattressNextDay

Here's your next five... go! Picture: MattressNextDay

Ok here's the final five... and they're not much easier! Picture: MattressNextDay



SCROLL DOWN FOR THE ANSWERS!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

NO PEEKING!

.

.

.

.

READ NOW: Netflix is releasing 23 Christmas films and TV shows next month!

.

.

.

.

Answers: