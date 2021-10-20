Only true Netflix addicts will ace this quiz! Can you guess the show from the emojis?

20 October 2021, 10:45

Can you guess the Netflix title from the emojis?
Can you guess the Netflix title from the emojis? Picture: Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Think you watch a lot of Netflix series? We challenge you to name all the shows spelled out in emojis!

It's hard to imagine life without Netflix, but can you remember all the shows you've streamed on it?

We have become hooked on having brilliant series and films at our fingertips, from Squid Game to Sex Education, to Too Hot To Handle to The Crown.

Now we don't know about you, but we love watching Netflix sprawled on the sofa just as much as we love watching something in bed before we go to sleep.

So it's pretty apt that the bed experts at Mattress Next Day have compiled this very tricky quiz.

They've translated twenty Netflix shows in to emoji.

How many can you guess? The answers are at the bottom of the page... don't scroll to the end, this is a spoiler free zone!

Here's the first five... good luck!
Here's the first five... good luck! Picture: MattressNextDay
Is it us or is number 6 impossible?
Is it us or is number 6 impossible? Picture: MattressNextDay
Here's your next five... go!
Here's your next five... go! Picture: MattressNextDay
Ok here's the final five... and they're not much easier!
Ok here's the final five... and they're not much easier! Picture: MattressNextDay


SCROLL DOWN FOR THE ANSWERS!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

NO PEEKING!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Answers: 

  1. Squid Game 
  2. Sex Education
  3. You
  4. The Crown 
  5. Bridgerton
  6. Stranger Things
  7. Money Heist
  8. The Queen’s Gambit
  9. Orange is the New Black
  10. Love is Blind
  11. Firefly Lane 
  12. Walking Dead 
  13. Black Mirror 
  14. Too Hot to Handle 
  15. Greys Anatomy 
  16. House of Cards
  17. The Witcher 
  18. Modern Family
  19. Derry Girls
  20. Emily in Paris 

