Which Too Hot To Handle season two couples are still together?

30 June 2021, 17:12

Who is still together form Too Hot To Handle?
Who is still together form Too Hot To Handle? Picture: Netflix
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Are any of the Too Hot To Handle couples still together in 2021? Here's what we know...

Too Hot To Handle season two is now coming to an end, with the final six episodes available to stream on Netflix now.

The second instalment of the show has been just as *steamy* as the last, with a huge amount of rule-breaking knocking off huge sums from the $100,000 prize fund.

Contestants on Too Hot To Handle aren't allowed to kiss, have sex, or get intimate in any way - and large chunks of money are removed if they do.

They live under the watchful eye of smartspeaker Lana, who teaches them to make meaningful connections with their romantic interests.

And many of the contestants did seem to form relationships, with a number of the contestants finishing the show in couples.

Here's what we know about who's still together.

Marvin and Melinda got close throughout the series
Marvin and Melinda got close throughout the series. Picture: Netflix

Who is still together from Too Hot To Handle?

As the final episode has just dropped, we don't know for sure whether any of the contestants' relationships continued once the cameras switched off.

However, when looking at their social media activity, it looks like some of their romances may have just continued.

Cam Holmes and Emily Miller, who were the first to break the rules when they shared a steamy snog in episode one, have been liking and commenting on each other's Instagram pictures and posts in recent weeks.

Similarly, Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose have also been actively commenting on each other's social media, meaning their relationship appears to be going strong.

Carly and Joey haven't confirmed their relationship status
Carly and Joey haven't confirmed their relationship status. Picture: ITV

Carly Lawrence and Joey Joy were the other couple to make it to the final, but they haven't appeared to publicly connect with each other on social media since.

There's every chance that the couples might confirm their relationship status once the series finale has been up for a bit longer, so watch this space...

How can I watch the Too Hot To Handle final?

The final of the series is available to watch now on Netflix.

Now read: Who won Too Hot To Handle season two?

