Are Marvin and Melinda from Too Hot To Handle still together?

Are Too Hot To Handle's Melinda and Marvin still together? Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose got close on season two of Too Hot To Handle - but are they still together?

The final episodes of Too Hot To Handle have officially arrived on Netflix, meaning fans can now find out who won what's remaining of the prize money.

Throughout the series, the contestants were challenged to find deep and meaningful relationships with their love interests - and any kissing, sex or canoodling was against the rules.

If they did get intimate, they would risk losing large chunks from the $100,000 - with just kissing costing a whopping $5,000.

Two contestants who did seem to form a meaningful connection were Marvin Anthony and Melinda Melrose, who caught each other's eye right from the offset.

Marvin and Melinda got close on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

They shared a costly kiss on the second night, but their romance was put at risk when Melinda snogged Peter Vigilante.

However, they worked through it after Melinda was open with Marvin about her feelings for him.

Here's what we know about whether they're still together...

**Major spoilers for Too Hot To Handle season two ahead**

Are Marvin and Melinda still together?

In the final of the show, Marvin asked Melinda to be his girlfriend, and they made plans for him to visit her in New York and her to come to Paris.

Marvin was crowned winner of the show in the final episode, taking home $5,000 prize money, and it looked as if he was ready to continue his relationship with Melinda.

The final episodes of Too Hot To Handle are available to watch now on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

What's more, a bit of Instagram stalking shows that the pair have been liking and commenting on each other's photos - meaning it definitely looks like they're on good terms.

Neither Marvin nor Melinda has officially confirmed their relationship status, but we're guessing we'll get the gossip when the final episodes of Too Hot To Handle have been live for a little while longer.