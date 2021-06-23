How much is the Too Hot To Handle prize money and how is the winner decided?
23 June 2021, 14:59
How much cash is in the Too Hot To Handle prize fund? Find out how much the contestants could win this series...
Too Hot To Handle is back, and the second series of the show looks just as *juicy* as the last.
If you aren't familiar its premise, it sees a bunch of singletons get to know each other in a dream villa - but there's a small catch...
None of the contestants are allowed to get intimate with each other. If they do, they risk losing huge chunks of money from the prize fund.
Fans of the show will be aware that even a kiss removes $3,000, meaning rule-breakers could see a huge amount of cash deducted.
Here's your need-to-know on what the prize fund is...
What is the Too Hot To Handle prize money?
The prize money at the start of the show is set at a whopping $100,000.
As mentioned previously, however, that prize fund isn't set in stone - with any canoodling from the contestants leading to loss of large chunks of it.
Last year, the contestants ended up with $75,000 at the end.
How is the winner decided on Too Hot To Handle?
Unlike Love Island, where the winners are the couple who received the highest number of votes from the viewing public, the winners of Too Hot To Handle are those that have achieved 'growth' and 'spiritual connection'.
Last year, there were a whopping 10 winners of the $75,000, meaning that they each received $7,500 share.