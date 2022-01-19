Who is Jaz from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

By Polly Foreman

Jaz is one of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants - find out how old she is, what she does for work, and how to follow her on Instagram...

Too Hot To Handle has returned for season three, with all 10 episodes available to watch now on Netflix.

The reality series sees a bunch of young single people move into a luxury villa in the hopes of finding love.

Soon after they arrive, however, they're told that they aren't allowed to kiss, have sex, or canoodle in any way. Any rule breaks will lose large sums from the prize fund.

One of the contestants taking part is Jaz - here's your need-to-know on her...

Jaz is an entrepreneur and model from Virginia. Picture: Netflix

Who is Jaz? What's her age and job?

Jaz, 25, is an entrepreneur and model from Virginia, USA.

She is a fashion designer, and loves to make sure she's always dressed to the nines.

Jaz has said she prefers 'situationships' to relationships, and that she tends to run away when things get serious.

Is Jaz on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @jazkills.

How can I watch Too Hot To Handle?

All 10 episodes of the show are available to watch on Netflix now.