Who is Georgia from Too Hot To Handle? Age, job and Instagram revealed

By Polly Foreman

Georgia is one of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants - find out where she's from, what she does, and how you can follow her on Instagram...

Too Hot To Handle is *finally* here and we cannot wait to binge all 10 episodes in one sitting.

The Netflix series follows the lives of a group of singles who move into a villa together in the hope of a few weeks of sun, sex, and fun.

Soon after arriving, however, they are shocked to be told by smart speaker Lana that they're forbidden from being intimate in any way - and rule breaks will cost thousands from the $200,000 prize fund.

One of the contestants taking part this year is Georgia - here's your need-to-know on her...

Georgia is one of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants. Picture: Netflix

Who is Georgia? What's her age and job?

Georgia, 26, is a student midwife from Brisbane, Australia.

She described herself as a 'serial ghoster' and says she gets bored and moves on easily.

Georgia says she loves a bad boy, and that her celeb crush is Justin Bieber.

Who does Georgia have her eye on?

At the start of the series, a few of the boys take a fancy to Georgia, including Patrick, Harry, and Stevan.

Georgia initially ends up getting close to Stevan, but will they go the distance?

Is Georgia on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @Georgiahassarati.

How can I watch Too Hot To Handle?

All 10 episodes of Too Hot To Handle are available to stream on Netflix now.