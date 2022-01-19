Are any of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants still together?

Are the likes of Harry and Holly, Beaux and Harry, and Izzy and Jackson still together in 2022? Here's what we know...

Season three of Too Hot To Handle has just dropped on Netflix, but if you've binged all 10 episodes already (no judgment...), we're guessing you're clamouring to know who's still together.

The reality series, which was filmed in 2020, follows a group of singletons who move into a luxury villa together in the hopes of finding love.

The catch, though, is that they're told by infamous smart speaker Lana that they aren't allowed to kiss, have sex, or be intimate in any way. If they break the rules, they risk losing large sums from the $200,000 prize fund.

Too Hot To Handle season three is streaming now on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Lana's rules were introduced in the hope that they'll forge deep and meaningful connections, rather than rely on sexual attraction.

But did her method work? Here's what we know...

**MAJOR spoilers for Too Hot To Handle season three below**

Are any of the Too Hot To Handle contestants still together?

As the show has just dropped, we don't yet have confirmation on whether or not any of the contestants are still together.

The contestants have hinted that at least one couple is still going strong, but we don't yet know who that may be...

Speaking to Heart.co.uk ahead of the series launch, Nathan said: "I can give you a little teaspoon.

"One couple out of the whole show, they definitely saw each other afterward. I think people did try and stay in contact, but it's obviously a bit hard with Covid."

There are a few standout couples from the series - here's what we know about their current relationship status.

Beaux and Harry

Harry and Beaux grew closer throughout the series. Picture: Netflix

Beaux and Harry remained coy when quizzed about their relationship status, but did appear to hint they may still be together.

Speaking to the Express, Harry said: "You'll have to wait and see won't you? We're in a good place and we're in contact every day so...

And Beaux added: "I'm not going to spoil it for everyone but I'm really happy, let's just say that. I think we're both in a brilliant place."

Nathan and Holly

Nathan and Holly broke the most rules. Picture: Netflix

Nathan and Holly couldn't keep their hands off each other throughout, and were the biggest rule-breakers of the series.

We don't know if Nathan and Holly are still together, but Holly did share a video of the two of them out drinking together on the day the series launched.

This means, therefore, that they do seem to be at least good friends.

Izzy and Jackson

We don't yet know if Izzy and Jackson stayed together, but watch this space...