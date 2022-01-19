Who is Too Hot To Handle's Nathan? Age, Instagram and job revealed

By Polly Foreman

Nathan is one of the contestants on season three of Too Hot To Handle - find out how old he is, where he's from, and what he does for a job...

Too Hot To Handle season three has *finally* arrived on Netflix, with all 10 episodes available to stream now.

The show follows a group of young singletons who move into a dream Turks and Caicos villa in the hopes of finding love.

Soon after they arrive, however, they're told they aren't allowed to kiss, have sex, or canoodle in any way. The contestants who break the rules will lose large chunks of cash from the prize fund.

One of the contestants taking part is Nathan - here's your need-to-know on him...

Nathan is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle season three. Picture: Netflix

Who is Nathan? What's his age and job?

Nathan, 24, is a model and business management student from Cape Town, South Africa.

He's been described as Cape Town's 'most notorious party animal', and 'sweeps up the girls' at any event he attends.

Nathan described himself as an 'international playboy', and says he gets bored easily.

Who does Nathan get with?

Nathan and Holly get together at the start of the show, and end up breaking quite a few of Lana's rules...

Is Nathan on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @Nathsoan.

How can I watch Too Hot To Handle?

All 10 episodes of season three are available to stream now on Netflix.