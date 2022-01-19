Who is Too Hot To Handle's Harry? Age, job and Instagram revealed

19 January 2022, 10:58

Harry is one of the contestants on Too Hot To Handle season three - find out how old he is, what he does for work, and how you can follow him on Instagram...

The third instalment of reality series Too Hot To Handle is now available to watch on Netflix, and we couldn't be more excited to binge it all in one sitting.

It sees a group of young singles get to know each other in a luxury Turks and Caicos villa - but they aren't allowed to kiss, have sex, or be intimate in any way.

If they break the rules, they risk losing thousands from the $200,000 prize fund.

One of the contestants taking part is Harry - here's your need-to-know on him...

Harry is one of the contestants on Netflix's Too Hot To Handle
Harry is one of the contestants on Netflix's Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Who is Harry? What's his age and job?

Harry, 29, is a tree surgeon from Middlesborough.

He's a self-proclaimed Harry Styles lookalike, who claims to have charmed the ladies around the world while visiting Thailand, Dubai, and doing seasons in Ayia Napa and Zante.

Who's Harry got his eye on?

Harry initially takes an interest in Georgia, but he later gets close to Beaux.

Is Harry on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @harryjohnson92.

How can I watch Too Hot To Handle?

All 10 episodes of the show are available to watch now on Netflix.

