Who is Holly from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

By Polly Foreman

Who is Holly, where is she from, and what does she do for a job? Here's your need-to-know on the Too Hot To Handle season three contestant.

Too Hot To Handle season three has *finally* dropped on Netflix, and we couldn't be more excited to binge every episode in one sitting.

The reality series sees a group of singletons move into an incredible Turks and Caicos villa together in the hopes of a few weeks of sun, fun, and sex.

Soon after arriving at the villa, however, they are told by smart speaker Lana that they are forbidden to get intimate with each other - with every rule break costing thousands from the prize money.

One of the contestants taking part is Holly - here's your need-to-know on her.

Holly is a contestant on season three of Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Who is Holly? What's her age and job?

Holly Scarfone, 23, is a student and model who lives in Colarado, USA.

She is from Canada, and is studying psychology at the University of Colarado.

Holly has said it's her dream to 'have boyfriends all over the globe', but has also admitted she finds relationships boring and isn't ready to settle down just yet.

Is Holly Scarfone on Instagram?

She is indeed! You can follow her @hollyscarfone.

Holly got close with Nathan on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Netflix

Who does Holly have her eye on in Too Hot To Handle?

Holly got close with Nathan at the start of the series, and the pair ended up breaking the rules *quite* a few times.

Are Holly and Nathan still together?

We don't yet know if Holly and Nathan stayed together after the series ended, but watch this space...