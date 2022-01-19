Who is Stevan from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Stevan is one of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants - find out where he's from, how old is he, and what he does for work...

Too Hot To Handle finally dropped on Netflix on Wednesday January 19, and we're so excited for the return of one of our favourite shows.

The series sees a group of young singles move into a luxury villa in Turks and Caicos to find love.

The catch, however, is that they aren't allowed to get intimate - with rule breaks costing huge sums from the $200,000 prize fund.

One of this year's cohort is Stevan - here's your need-to-know on him...

Who is Stevan? What's his age and job?

Stevan, 26, is a model from LA, USA.

His 'bad boy' looks and attitude has won him plenty of female attention, and he said he's now ready to 'open up' to the international market.

Stevan also revealed that he started his player lifestyle young, winning the biggest flirt at high school.

Who does Stevan have his eye on?

Stevan takes a fancy to Georgia at the start of the show, but will they go the distance?

Is Stevan on Instagram?

He is indeed! You can follow him @stevanditter.

How can I watch Too Hot To Handle?

All 10 episodes are available to watch now on Netflix.