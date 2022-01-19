Who is Izzy from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

By Polly Foreman

Who is Izzy, where is she from, and how old is she? Here's your need-to-know on the Too Hot To Handle contestant.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you're looking for your next binge-watch, Too Hot To Handle season three has come along to answer your prayers.

The Netflix show sees a group of young singles move into an incredible luxury villa in the hopes of a fun-filled few weeks of sun, sex, and romance.

Soon after they arrive, however, they're told by pesky smart speaker 'Lana' that they're forbidden from snogging, getting intimate, or canoodling in any way.

If they break the rules, they risk losing large sums from the $200,000 prize fund.

One of the contestants taking part is Izzy - here's your need-to-know on her...

Izzy is one of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants. Picture: ITV

Who is Izzy? What's her age and job?

Izzy, 22, is a PT from Cheltenham. She went to a boarding school, and has admitted she'd often get in trouble for sneaking off to meet boys.

Her dating life was described as a 'rollercoaster' with 'a new man added to her rosta every week'.

Izzy was one of the first rule-breakers in the villa, after she shared a sneaky kiss with her fellow cast-member Georgia. The pair were later forced to confess after smart speaker Lana told their fellow contestants about the incident.

Is Izzy on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @Izfairr.

How can I watch Too Hot To Handle?

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix now.