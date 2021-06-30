Are Cam and Emily from Too Hot To Handle still together?

Are Cam and Emily still together? Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

Are Too Hot To Handle couple Cam and Emily still together? Find out if their relationship lasted when the cameras were turned off.

The final episodes of Too Hot To Handle season two have finally dropped on Netflix, and many fans may be wondering which of the couples are still together.

If you aren't familiar with the show, it sees a group of singles challenged to find deep and meaningful connections with their romantic interests, in an attempt to help them create long lasting relationships.

Because of this, the contestants aren't allowed to snog, have sex, or canoodle in any way. If they do, they risk losing large sums from the $100,000 prize fund.

The first pair to break the rules were Cam Holmes, 24, and Emily Miller, 27, who shared a steamy snog in episode one.

But are the couple still together? Here's what we know.

**Spoilers for Too Hot To Handle season two ahead**

Cam and Emily shared a steamy kiss in episode one. Picture: Netflix

Are Cam and Emily still together?

Cam and Emily had their ups and downs in the villa, and cost the group a *huge* amount of money from the fund with their rule-breaking shenanigans.

While their relationship was tested with the arrival of Christina Carmela, who Cam shared a kiss with, Cam and Emily seemed to have a pretty great connection for most of the series.

Cam was in the final three along with Marvin and Carly, but came in second place after Marvin - missing out on the $55,000 prize fund.

However, in the final scenes, Cam and Emily were seen slow dancing and looking loved-up.

Cam and Emily haven't officially confirmed their relationship status. Picture: Netflix

Neither Cam nor Emily have officially confirmed their relationship statuses, but it looks like they could well still be together.

The pair have been liking and commenting on each other's Instagram pictures, and have also been tagging each other in promo videos for the show.

It is possible that Cam and Emily might wait until the final episodes of the show have been up for a little while longer to confirm, so watch this space...

Too Hot To Handle season two is available to watch on Netflix now