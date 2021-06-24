Who is Cam from Too Hot To Handle? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Cam Holmes is one of the contestants on series two of Too Hot To Handle - here's your need-to-know on his age, job, and where he's from.

Too Hot To Handle season two has *finally* dropped on Netflix, and we're just getting to know the new contestants.

The Love Island-esque show sees a group of singles move into a dream villa and get to know each other - but that catch is that they can't kiss, have sex, or get intimate.

If they break the rules, they risk losing large sums of money from the $100,000 prize fund.

One of the contestants taking part in the new series is Cam - who's already getting close to one of his fellow contestants.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Who is Cam? How old is he and where is he from?

Cam, 24, is a personal trainer from South Wales.

In his introduction, Cam described himself as a 'sexy nerd', saying: "People look at my face, they look at my body, and they think I am a player...But I'm a nerd. A sexy nerd."

He added: "I've had a little role play before.

"A girl was quite into Lord of the Rings, she put an elf costume on. It was nice, having sex with an elf.

"I didn't use to have the confidence. I had a glow-up. So I just started dressing differently, training a lot more, my hair become a lot better."

Speaking to Heart.co.uk about his time on the show ahead of the series launch, Cam said: "I literally loved it, it was the time of my life, amazing, it essentially was like therapy though if you allowed it to be, if you got involved with it.

"It literally was like therapy. But yeah everyone there was amazing, met some real people. Obviously the place - Turks and Caicos - was just amazing as well. The villa was so nice. But overall it was just an unreal one of a kind experience."

What is Cam's Instagram name?

You can follow Cam on Instagram @camholmess.

What's happening with Cam and Emily?

Cam and Emily got close in the first episode of the show, and were the first rule-breakers to be caught out by smart speaker Lana.

We don't know if the pair are still together, but we'll find out if their romance continued when the final few episodes arrive on Netflix next week.