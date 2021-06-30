Are Carly and Joey from Too Hot To Handle still together?

30 June 2021, 16:18

Are Too Hot To Handle's Joey and Carly still together?
Are Too Hot To Handle's Joey and Carly still together? Picture: Netflix
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Carly Lawrence and Joey Joy formed a romance on Too Hot To Handle - but are the couple still together in 2021?

Too Hot To Handle season two has now sadly come to an end, with the final six episodes available to stream on Netflix now.

The Netflix show sees a group of sexy singles move into a dream villa in Turks and Caicos to date and get to know each other.

The catch, though, is that they aren't allowed to snog, have sex, or canoodle in any way. If contestants break the rules, they lose huge chunks from the prize fund.

Rule-breakers are caught out by the all-seeing smart speaker Lana, who urges them to form emotional - rather than physical - connections with their love interests.

One couple who seemed to have forged such a connection were Carly Lawrence and Joey Joy - here's what we know about whether their romance went the distance.

Joey was a latecomer to the series
Joey was a latecomer to the series. Picture: Netflix

**Warning: contains spoilers for Too Hot To Handle season two**

Are Carly and Joey still together?

Joey was a latecomer to the series, and got together with Carly after her split from Chase DeMoor.

Carly originally got close with Chase at the start of the show
Carly originally got close with Chase at the start of the show. Picture: Netflix

The pair went from strength to strength, and told each other that they would like to make things work on the outside world.

It appeared they did form a meaningful connection, and Carly made it into the final three of the competition - losing out to Cam Holmes, who came second, and Marvin Anthony, who was crowned winner.

Carly and Joey haven't yet confirmed their relationship status
Carly and Joey haven't yet confirmed their relationship status. Picture: Netflix

We haven't hard confirmation from either party on whether they're still together, and they haven't given anything away on Instagram.

It might be the case that they're waiting until the final episodes have been up for a few days before confirming anything, so watch this space...

