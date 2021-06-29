Who is Too Hot To Handle's Carly? Age, job, Instagram and TikTok revealed

Your need-to-know on Carly from Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Instagram/Carly Lawrence

Carly Lawrence is a contestant on Too Hot To Handle - find out her age, Instagram, and where she's from.

The final batch of Too Hot To Handle season two episodes arrive on Netflix on Wednesday June 30, and we couldn't be more excited to find out which of the couples went the distance.

If you aren't familiar with the show, it sees a bunch of singletons move into a villa and get to know each other - but they aren't allowed to kiss, have sex or get intimate in any way.

If they break the rules, they risk losing large sums of money from the $100,000 prize fund.

One of the contestants taking part in the new series is Carly Lawrence - here's your need-to-know on her.

Your need-to-know on Too Hot to Handle season two's Carly. Picture: Netflix

Who is Carly Lawrence? What's her age and job?

Carly, 24, is a model from Toronto, Canada.

Is Carly Lawrence on Instagram?

Carly is a model from Toronto. Picture: Instagram/Carly Lawrence

She is! You can follow her @carlylawrence_.

Is Carly Lawrence on TikTok?

You can follow her on TikTok @carlylawrence6.

What are rules of Too Hot To Handle?

The contestants are not allowed any intimate contact with one another, and a smart speaker named Lana watches their every move.

If they break the rules, they risk losing huge sums of money from the $100,000 prize fund - with even a kiss costing $5,000.